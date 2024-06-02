Media Recap of Dana White’s post-fight press conference

-Islam and Holland got $50k for performance of the night. Islam vs Dustin was fight of the night (another $50k)

-Dana says Jon Jones is the GOAT of any combat sport.

-Dana completely ignored Francis Ngannou and said Cyril Gane was the best HW in the world when Jon fought him.

-UFC media is extremely soft and don’t question any of Dana’s remarks. It’s similar to North Korean media and Dana is the supreme leader.

-Sounded disappointed about how Strickland-Costa turned out, was expecting more of a war.

-Wants Tony Ferguson to retire.

-Says Islam hasn’t voiced interest in fighting for the welterweight championship.

-Said Jones’s return after 3+ years was greater than Muhammad Ali’s return after exile.

-Wants Islam vs Tsarukyan next.

-Downplays McGregor partying leading up to the Chandler fight. Says videos getting posted could be old.

-Says Nick Diaz aggressively reached out to the UFC and wanted to fight. Nick asked for a meeting with Dana and they got together and booked a match.

-He wants Jon vs Stipe in New York later this year.

-Dana thinks Islam fights exactly like Khabib. No media members questioned this statement.

-Calls Jon Jones an active fighter.

-Dana says Islam fighting for BMF is possible completely ignoring the fact that Islam got offended by the word ‘MF’ and said the title is a joke.
 
The number of stupid questions Dana gets asked is just mindboggling.

"Who do you think wins the boxing match between Chael and Anderson?"
 
