



-Islam and Holland got $50k for performance of the night. Islam vs Dustin was fight of the night (another $50k)



-Dana says Jon Jones is the GOAT of any combat sport.



-Dana completely ignored Francis Ngannou and said Cyril Gane was the best HW in the world when Jon fought him.



-UFC media is extremely soft and don’t question any of Dana’s remarks. It’s similar to North Korean media and Dana is the supreme leader.



-Sounded disappointed about how Strickland-Costa turned out, was expecting more of a war.



-Wants Tony Ferguson to retire.



-Says Islam hasn’t voiced interest in fighting for the welterweight championship.



-Said Jones’s return after 3+ years was greater than Muhammad Ali’s return after exile.



-Wants Islam vs Tsarukyan next.



-Downplays McGregor partying leading up to the Chandler fight. Says videos getting posted could be old.



-Says Nick Diaz aggressively reached out to the UFC and wanted to fight. Nick asked for a meeting with Dana and they got together and booked a match.



-He wants Jon vs Stipe in New York later this year.



-Dana thinks Islam fights exactly like Khabib. No media members questioned this statement.



-Calls Jon Jones an active fighter.



-Dana says Islam fighting for BMF is possible completely ignoring the fact that Islam got offended by the word ‘MF’ and said the title is a joke.