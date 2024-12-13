Media Dana White’s archnemesis

Dana White is the undefeated, undisputed, business tycoon of the UFC. Many fighters have challenged him throughout the years and none of them have brought him down. Who do you think was his biggest nemesis?

Dana White, undefeated and undisputed. Who came the closest to bringing down the Kingpin of the UFC?

Some famous rivalries in no particular ranking

1) Ngannou



2) Tito Ortiz



3) Randy Couture



4) Frank and Ken Shamrock



5) Others! You tell me, who is Dana White’s biggest rival? What was his best feud?

Who is the Austin to Vince for Dana?
 
I'm biased but the Askren feud is worthy of being on the list. No one poked the bear more often and made Dana look crazier for not signing an undefeated prospects that was a free agent.
 
article-2060033-0EC05E1E00000578-427_468x481.jpg
 
Nevada... but in the end he just moved the entire event to California.
 
Unfortunately, a lot of those guys lost.

Big Frank and Fedor were the only two people to stick it to the bald goof. Respect.
 
