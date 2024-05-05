Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis v. Nascimento Sat. May 11 4pm et ESPN+, ESPN

Planning to watch

  • All of it

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • Most of it

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Some of it

    Votes: 3 33.3%
  • Total voters
    9
PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
28,783
Reaction score
74,889
Hey folks this weekend it's UFC on ESPN 56 Lewis v. Nascimento from St. Louis, Missouri. The main event features heavyweight stalwart Derrick Lewis (27-12) squaring off against Rodrigo Nascimento who boasts a solid record of 11-1. What are your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions for the card? Enjoy the pre-fight discussion. Check back throughout the week for more info leading up to weigh-ins and the play by play discussion. Please keep it friendly and civil.


UFC Fight Night

Date/Time: Saturday 05.11.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Enterprise Center
Location: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13

UFC ON ESPN 56 - LEWIS VS. NASCIMENTO​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
MAY 11, 2024
United States
ENTERPRISE CENTER, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES


Derrick 'The Black Beast' Lewisvs
27-12-0
11-1-0

MAIN EVENT
HEAVYWEIGHT
MATCH​
FIGHTERS​
12​
Joaquin 'New Mansa' Buckley

Joaquin
Buckley
18-6-0
vs

Welterweight​
11​
Alonzo 'Atomic' Menifield

Alonzo
Menifield
15-3-1
vs

Light Heavyweight​
Carlos 'Black Jag' Ulberg

Carlos
Ulberg
9-1-0
10​
Diego Ferreira

Diego
Ferreira
18-5-0
vs

Lightweight​
Mateusz 'Chinczyk' Rebecki

Mateusz
Rebecki
19-1-0
9​
Alex 'Bruce Leeroy' Caceres

Alex
Caceres
21-14-0
vs

Featherweight​
Sean 'The Sniper' Woodson

Sean
Woodson
11-1-1
8​
Heavyweight​
7​
Chase
Hooper
13-3-1
Lightweight​
6​
Lightweight​
5​
Tabatha
Ricci
9-2-0
Strawweight​
4​
Billy
Goff
9-2-0
Welterweight​
Trey
Waters
8-1-0
3​
Charles
Johnson
14-6-0
Flyweight​
Jake
Hadley
10-2-0
2​
Jared
Gooden
23-9-0
Welterweight​
Kevin
Jousset
10-2-0
1​
J.J.
Aldrich
13-6-0
Flyweight​

Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 56 Preview FacebookTwitterReddit0Email

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN MAY 6, 2024COMMENTS

Keith and Ben preview "UFC St. Louis" with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side topics of conversation include former troubled basketball star and current activist/motivational speaker Chris Herren; onetime MMA flyweight contender, convicted murderer, and notorious age cutter Alexis Vila; and, of course, Bo Nickal.



0:00 On the road again (hallelujah)
10:21 J.J. Aldrich (13-6) vs. Veronica Hardy (8-4-1)
21:36 Jared Gooden (23-9) vs. Kevin Jousset (10-2)
28:28 Charles Johnson (14-6) vs. Jake Hadley (10-2)
38:28 Billy Goff (9-2) vs. Trey Waters (8-1)
48:37 Tabatha Ricci (9-2) vs. Tecia Pennington (13-6)
1:02:20 Terrance McKinney (15-6) vs. Esteban Ribovics (12-1)
1:18:26 Chase Hooper (13-3-1) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1)
1:33:07 Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-0)
1:44:11 Alex Caceres (21-14, 1 NC) vs. Sean Woodson (11-1-1)
1:57:53 Diego Ferreira (18-5) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (19-1)
2:09:17 Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) vs. Carlos Ulberg (9-1)
2:21:55 Joaquin Buckley (18-6) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC)
2:34:53 Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC)
2:49:10 A quick rundown of all the picks

Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts

Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog #UFCStLouis

Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
 
I'll watch from the T-Wrecks vs Ribovics fight onward

Hopefully Chase Hooper can put up a good fight but I think Slava Claus is going to beat the brakes off of him
 
f58.gif


Love the guy... Black Beast All Day!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Sat. Feb. 3 prelims 4pm et main 7pm et, ESPN+
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
4K
ulysse
ulysse
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan 12/2/23 4pm ET ESPN+
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
3K
Kryptt
Kryptt
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC On ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Sat. March 23 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET ESPN & ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Sat. March 30 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+ Main 10pm ET ESPN, ESPN+
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
4K
Dirty Frank
Dirty Frank
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC FN Rozenstruick v. Gaziev, Sat. 3/2, Prelims 1:30 PM ET, Main card 4:00 PM ESPN+
2
Replies
35
Views
2K
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,731
Messages
55,513,686
Members
174,804
Latest member
eltonmjr

Share this page

Back
Top