Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis v. Nascimento Sat. May 11 4pm et ESPN+, ESPN

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 28,783
- Reaction score
- 74,889
Hey folks this weekend it's UFC on ESPN 56 Lewis v. Nascimento from St. Louis, Missouri. The main event features heavyweight stalwart Derrick Lewis (27-12) squaring off against Rodrigo Nascimento who boasts a solid record of 11-1. What are your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions for the card? Enjoy the pre-fight discussion. Check back throughout the week for more info leading up to weigh-ins and the play by play discussion. Please keep it friendly and civil.
Date/Time: Saturday 05.11.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Enterprise Center
Location: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13
MAY 11, 2024ENTERPRISE CENTER, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES
MAIN EVENT
HEAVYWEIGHT
Keith and Ben preview "UFC St. Louis" with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side topics of conversation include former troubled basketball star and current activist/motivational speaker Chris Herren; onetime MMA flyweight contender, convicted murderer, and notorious age cutter Alexis Vila; and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 On the road again (hallelujah)
10:21 J.J. Aldrich (13-6) vs. Veronica Hardy (8-4-1)
21:36 Jared Gooden (23-9) vs. Kevin Jousset (10-2)
28:28 Charles Johnson (14-6) vs. Jake Hadley (10-2)
38:28 Billy Goff (9-2) vs. Trey Waters (8-1)
48:37 Tabatha Ricci (9-2) vs. Tecia Pennington (13-6)
1:02:20 Terrance McKinney (15-6) vs. Esteban Ribovics (12-1)
1:18:26 Chase Hooper (13-3-1) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1)
1:33:07 Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-0)
1:44:11 Alex Caceres (21-14, 1 NC) vs. Sean Woodson (11-1-1)
1:57:53 Diego Ferreira (18-5) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (19-1)
2:09:17 Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) vs. Carlos Ulberg (9-1)
2:21:55 Joaquin Buckley (18-6) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC)
2:34:53 Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC)
2:49:10 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog #UFCStLouis
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
Date/Time: Saturday 05.11.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Enterprise Center
Location: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13
UFC ON ESPN 56 - LEWIS VS. NASCIMENTOUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
MAY 11, 2024
27-12-0
11-1-0
MAIN EVENT
HEAVYWEIGHT
MATCH
FIGHTERS
12
Joaquin
Buckley
18-6-0
Welterweight
Nursulton
Ruziboev
34-8-2
11
Alonzo
Menifield
15-3-1
Light Heavyweight
Carlos
Ulberg
9-1-0
10
Diego
Ferreira
18-5-0
Lightweight
Mateusz
Rebecki
19-1-0
9
Alex
Caceres
21-14-0
Featherweight
Sean
Woodson
11-1-1
8
Waldo
Cortes-Acosta
11-1-0
Heavyweight
Robelis
Despaigne
5-0-0
7
Chase
Hooper
13-3-1
Lightweight
Viacheslav
Borshchev
7-3-1
6
Terrance
McKinney
15-6-0
Lightweight
Esteban
Ribovics
12-1-0
5
Tabatha
Ricci
9-2-0
Strawweight
Tecia
Pennington
13-6-0
4
Billy
Goff
9-2-0
Welterweight
Trey
Waters
8-1-0
3
Charles
Johnson
14-6-0
Flyweight
Jake
Hadley
10-2-0
2
Jared
Gooden
23-9-0
Welterweight
Kevin
Jousset
10-2-0
1
J.J.
Aldrich
13-6-0
Flyweight
Veronica
Hardy
8-4-1
Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 56 Preview FacebookTwitterReddit0EmailBEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN MAY 6, 2024COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview "UFC St. Louis" with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side topics of conversation include former troubled basketball star and current activist/motivational speaker Chris Herren; onetime MMA flyweight contender, convicted murderer, and notorious age cutter Alexis Vila; and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 On the road again (hallelujah)
10:21 J.J. Aldrich (13-6) vs. Veronica Hardy (8-4-1)
21:36 Jared Gooden (23-9) vs. Kevin Jousset (10-2)
28:28 Charles Johnson (14-6) vs. Jake Hadley (10-2)
38:28 Billy Goff (9-2) vs. Trey Waters (8-1)
48:37 Tabatha Ricci (9-2) vs. Tecia Pennington (13-6)
1:02:20 Terrance McKinney (15-6) vs. Esteban Ribovics (12-1)
1:18:26 Chase Hooper (13-3-1) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1)
1:33:07 Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-0)
1:44:11 Alex Caceres (21-14, 1 NC) vs. Sean Woodson (11-1-1)
1:57:53 Diego Ferreira (18-5) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (19-1)
2:09:17 Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) vs. Carlos Ulberg (9-1)
2:21:55 Joaquin Buckley (18-6) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC)
2:34:53 Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC)
2:49:10 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog #UFCStLouis
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com