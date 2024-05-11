Jackonfire
BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2009
- Messages
- 66,595
- Reaction score
- 85,344
Saturday 05.11.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: Enterprise Center
Location: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Laura Sanko, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
HW: Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1NC) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1NC)
170: Joaquin Buckley (18-6) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2NC)
205: Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) vs. Carlos Ulberg (10-1)
155: Diego Ferreira (18-5) vs. Mateusz Rębecki (19-1)
145: Alex Caceres (21-14, 1NC) vs. Sean Woodson (11-1-1)
HW: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-0)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
155: Chase Hooper (13-3-1) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1)
155: Terrance McKinney (15-6) vs. Esteban Ribovics (12-1)
115: Tabatha Ricci (9-2) vs. Tecia Pennington (13-6)
170: Billy Goff (9-2) vs. Trey Waters (8-1)
125: Charles Johnson (14-6) vs. Jake Hadley (10-2)
W125: JJ Aldrich (13-6) vs. Veronica Hardy (8-4-1)
Joaquin Buckley (170) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (170.25)
Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205)
Diego Ferreira (155) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.25)
Alex Caceres (145) vs. Sean Woodson (145)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Robelis Despaigne (262.5)
Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155)
Terrance McKinney (155.25) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)
Tecia Pennington (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)
Billy Goff (170.25) vs. Trey Waters(170)
Jake Hadley (125) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)
Jared Gooden (N/A)* vs. Kevin Jousset (170.5)
J.J. Aldrich (125.25) vs. Veronica Hardy (126)
*Gooden didn't weigh in due to a medical issue, and the fight is canceled.
Ceremonials Weigh-ins
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube
Venue: Enterprise Center
Location: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Laura Sanko, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
HW: Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1NC) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1NC)
170: Joaquin Buckley (18-6) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2NC)
205: Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) vs. Carlos Ulberg (10-1)
155: Diego Ferreira (18-5) vs. Mateusz Rębecki (19-1)
145: Alex Caceres (21-14, 1NC) vs. Sean Woodson (11-1-1)
HW: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-0)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
155: Chase Hooper (13-3-1) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1)
155: Terrance McKinney (15-6) vs. Esteban Ribovics (12-1)
115: Tabatha Ricci (9-2) vs. Tecia Pennington (13-6)
170: Billy Goff (9-2) vs. Trey Waters (8-1)
125: Charles Johnson (14-6) vs. Jake Hadley (10-2)
W125: JJ Aldrich (13-6) vs. Veronica Hardy (8-4-1)
UFC on ESPN 56 Weigh-in Results:Derrick Lewis (264) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (265)
Joaquin Buckley (170) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (170.25)
Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205)
Diego Ferreira (155) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.25)
Alex Caceres (145) vs. Sean Woodson (145)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Robelis Despaigne (262.5)
Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155)
Terrance McKinney (155.25) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)
Tecia Pennington (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)
Billy Goff (170.25) vs. Trey Waters(170)
Jake Hadley (125) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)
J.J. Aldrich (125.25) vs. Veronica Hardy (126)
*Gooden didn't weigh in due to a medical issue, and the fight is canceled.
Ceremonials Weigh-ins
How to Watch UFC on ESPN 56
How to Watch UFC on ESPN 56
Heavyweights will answer the call to arms in the Ultimate Fighting Championship main event, as Derrick Lewis takes on Rodrigo Nascimento this Saturday in St. Louis.
www.sherdog.com
UFC on ESPN 56 ‘Lewis vs. Nascimento’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC on ESPN 56 ‘Lewis vs. Nascimento’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its second visit to St. Louis for the upcoming UFC on ESPN 56 card, set to go down at 4 p.m. ET on May 11 at Enterprise Center.
www.sherdog.com
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube