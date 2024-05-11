PBP UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis vs. Nascimento Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 5 / 11 at 4pm ET

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    8
  • This poll will close: .
Jackonfire

Jackonfire

BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 14, 2009
Messages
66,595
Reaction score
85,344
Saturday 05.11.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: Enterprise Center
Location: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Laura Sanko, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald


oG0jqOd.jpg



Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
HW: Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1NC) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1NC)
170: Joaquin Buckley (18-6) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2NC)
205: Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) vs. Carlos Ulberg (10-1)
155: Diego Ferreira (18-5) vs. Mateusz Rębecki (19-1)
145: Alex Caceres (21-14, 1NC) vs. Sean Woodson (11-1-1)
HW: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-0)


Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
155: Chase Hooper (13-3-1) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1)
155: Terrance McKinney (15-6) vs. Esteban Ribovics (12-1)
115: Tabatha Ricci (9-2) vs. Tecia Pennington (13-6)
170: Billy Goff (9-2) vs. Trey Waters (8-1)
125: Charles Johnson (14-6) vs. Jake Hadley (10-2)
W125: JJ Aldrich (13-6) vs. Veronica Hardy (8-4-1)


UFC on ESPN 56 Weigh-in Results:

Derrick Lewis (264) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (265)
Joaquin Buckley (170) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (170.25)
Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205)
Diego Ferreira (155) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.25)
Alex Caceres (145) vs. Sean Woodson (145)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Robelis Despaigne (262.5)
Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155)
Terrance McKinney (155.25) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)
Tecia Pennington (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)
Billy Goff (170.25) vs. Trey Waters(170)
Jake Hadley (125) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)
Jared Gooden (N/A)* vs. Kevin Jousset (170.5)
J.J. Aldrich (125.25) vs. Veronica Hardy (126)

*Gooden didn't weigh in due to a medical issue, and the fight is canceled.



Ceremonials Weigh-ins



How to Watch UFC on ESPN 56

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 56

Heavyweights will answer the call to arms in the Ultimate Fighting Championship main event, as Derrick Lewis takes on Rodrigo Nascimento this Saturday in St. Louis.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


UFC on ESPN 56 ‘Lewis vs. Nascimento’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC on ESPN 56 ‘Lewis vs. Nascimento’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its second visit to St. Louis for the upcoming UFC on ESPN 56 card, set to go down at 4 p.m. ET on May 11 at Enterprise Center.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Betting Odds
3238.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card


Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
7ttd0mb.gif


110366-4110207.png


sg0Fv28.gif



@PurpleStorm
@bigwaverider
@Violent Violin
@Dick
@Ares Black
@Hellowhosthat
@EndlessCritic
@Thundarr
@Minnja
@DonQ94
@TCE
@BroRogan
@Jose Beehive
@CC27
@SCTwins
@muaythaidon1
@europe1
@NicholasJBasile
@CallMeCasual
@Sono07
@Sixstring
@PudzianFighter
@Pepy
@Bakayoko
@Koniradi98
@Andrey Kamensky
@BEATDOWNS
@LHWBelt
@Royce's Gi
@MMA4Life
@Trax
@Carrotman23
@Richard Fannin
@mS_?
@MGS
@CleverNameEh
@MusterX
@Simian Raticus
@Pakman
@Paynebringer
@SKYNET
@Dillydilly
@Gio
@Milkcarton42
@10mm
@RicardinhoPT
@Axe720
@Substance Abuse
@BFoe
@Brueskie
@Kyojiro Kagenuma
@CrocopHKtotheballs
@Linelo
@NationWideNinja
@fortheo
@Kaynan
@Gensoking
@Carsormyr
@Toothy
@wwkirk
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@BooBoyMan
@thiagoop
@Volador
@neandertal
@g*r*b
@Bradillac
@Stop Being Greedy
@hart Break Kick 97
@Hanri
@HanoverFist33
@Cherry
@Afrikan
@Buff
@kingmob6
@Jason7227
@kibz
@Mask Of Winters
@wufabufa
@Jackonfire
@TempleoftheDog
@Espresso
@ThaiPlumRillo
@Prologue
@Dude Incredible
@helax
@TheBigJuicyGuy
@Char Jawz
@Marko Polo
@svmr_db
@Shay Brennan
@rode68
@Sensee
@Bobby Boulders
@Pizza Werewolf
@SenorFranko
@Stump
@StonedLemur
@bootsy
@BoxerMaurits
@Dunks
@KDR by RNC
@TXstriker
@MuffinsAppletree
@Doughie99
@MeatWagon06
@NinjaCat870
@Poirierfan
@tornado362
@aerius
@don't ask
@ryun253
@usernamee
@GueseGuy
@xhaydenx
@LiQuiD42
@ArmanHypeTrain
@NewLockGuy
@Ladder Master
@Siver!
@TITS

As always if ya want on or off jus Tap!

X4ZsNMd.gif
 
With that Gooden fight cancelled, wouldn't that mean it starts a half-hour later that originally scheduled? So the first fight probably won't start until around 4:30 EST.
 
TITS said:
With that Gooden fight cancelled, wouldn't that mean it starts a half-hour later that originally scheduled? So the first fight probably won't start until around 4:30 EST.
Click to expand...
Shouldnt make a difference, still 12 fights/ 6 hours worth, fights would of just gone by faster with 13 fights and less ads/ time wasting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
Media UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis vs. Nascimento Official Weigh-in: Fri. 5 / 10 at 10am ET
Replies
17
Views
386
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN 56: 5.11 9:30pm ET Derrick Lewis vs Rodrigo Nascimento
Replies
0
Views
28
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC on ESPN 56: 5.11 9:30pm ET Derrick Lewis vs Rodrigo Nascimento *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
23
helax
helax
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis v. Nascimento Sat. May 11 4pm et ESPN+, ESPN
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
OldFashion
OldFashion
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Shortest Fight of the Night 4pm ET 5-11
Replies
0
Views
48
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,025
Messages
55,530,435
Members
174,819
Latest member
TeKa

Share this page

Back
Top