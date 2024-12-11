POST YOUR TAP CARD UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley - Props/Parlay + Tapology Contest- 7pm...

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
11,949
Reaction score
31,712
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley - Props/Parlay + Tapology Contest- 7pm ET 12-14. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

yossarian1979 IRL
Maverick by decision -230
Knutson fight going the distance -370
Lima to win a Dec +106
Buckley ML -230
Petrino ML -315
6.10

AS_Murodjon & NOTCovingtonITD
Murodjon "MJ" Akhmadaliev -1000 (box, Saturday ~ 4PM CT)
NOT Colby Covington inside distance -1587
.18
Jyo 1
Miranda Maverick -549
Josefin Knutsson/Piera Rodriguez -700 Fight starts round 3
0.35

Jyo 2
Joaquin Buckley -240
Jamey-Lyn Horth/Miranda Maverick -650 Fight starts round 3
0.63

Jyo 3
Vitor Petrino -298
Joel Alvarez -405
0.67


Jyo 4
Cub Swanson +132
Michael Johnson -205
2.45

Jyo 5
Manel Kape -350
Navajo Stirling/Tuco Tokkos -275 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.75

Jyo 6
Maverick wins by decision -235
Knutsson wins by decision -140
1.44

Jyo 7
Navajo Stirling -750
Dustin Jacoby/Vitor Petrino -200 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.70

BigFavs
Navajo Stirling -750
Miranda Maverick -549
Joel Alvarez -405
Manel Kape -350
1.15

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Navajo Stirling/Tuco Tokkos -275
Dustin Jacoby/Vitor Petrino -200
1.05

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Drakkar Klose/Joel Alvarez -200
Bruno Silva/Manel Kape +130
2.45

LineMovement 1
Joaquin Buckley -240
Navajo Stirling -750
0.61

LineMovement 2
Miranda Maverick -549
Joel Alvarez -405
0.47


Expected Outcome
Maverick wins by decision -235
Stirling wins inside distance -200
1.14

Expected Outcome 2
Knutsson wins by decision -140
Alvarez wins inside distance -140
1.94

Expected Outcome 3
Stirling wins inside distance -200
Alvarez wins inside distance -140
Petrino wins inside distance -120
3.71

Permanence
Miranda Maverick -549
Stirling wins inside distance -200
0.77

USA
Miranda Maverick -549
Sean Woodson -155
Michael Johnson -205
1.89

South America
Felipe Lima -225
Daniel Marcos -210
Vitor Petrino -300
1.84

EU
Joel Alvarez -420
Josefin Knutsson -225
0.79

KDR 5 Piece
Navajo Stirling by KO/TKO
Joel Alvarez by KO/TKO or Submission
Peterino ML
Kape ML
Buckley ML
+527

KDR 3 PIECE (irl bet)
Navajo Stirling by KO/TKO
Joel Alvarez by KO/TKO or Submission
Buckley ML
+275

yossarian1979 2
Kape by decision +100
Buckley vs covington under 4.5 +132
Alvarez ML -420
Mj ML -205 (Michael Johnson)

7.55


yossarian1979 3
Kape by decision +100
Buckley vs covington under 4.5 +132
Alvarez ML -420
Mj ML +215 (Miles Johns)
17.1
 
Last edited:
AS_Murodjon & NOTCovingtonITD
Murodjon "MJ" Akhmadaliev -1000 (box, Saturday ~ 4PM CT)
NOT Colby Covington inside distance -1587
.18


Dillydilly said:
this week
Click to expand...

MJ:




bumfighting event:

temp-del-bumfites-UFC2024-12-14w.png
 
Last edited:
I got maverick by decision, the Knutson fight going the distance, Lima to win a Dec, and Buckley and Petrino straight.

Just a small money parlay that I feel good on.
 
yossarian1979 said:
My bad on posting in the wrong forum, also how do we bet on vcash? I never really venture this way and I'm brand new on this!
Click to expand...
On the first post click on

"UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley - Props/Parlay + Tapology Contest- 7pm ET 12-14"

It will then go to a page with all the Props/Parlays.

Find the parlay name and click on "place wager" and enter dollar amount you want.

Since you are new you have $5000 fake dollars to start. If you ever lose it all you get an automatic refill to start over.

If you don't want to wager on parlays there will be individual ml posted in the "sportsbook mma" before each event.
 
Dillydilly said:
On the first post click on

"UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley - Props/Parlay + Tapology Contest- 7pm ET 12-14"

It will then go to a page with all the Props/Parlays.

Find the parlay name and click on "place wager" and enter dollar amount you want.

Since you are new you have $5000 fake dollars to start. If you ever lose it all you get an automatic refill to start over.

If you don't want to wager on parlays there will be individual ml posted in the "sportsbook mma" before each event.
Click to expand...
You are awesome! Thank you so much!
 
yossarian1979 said:
Can I do

Kape by decision
Buckley vs covington under 4.5
Alvarez ML
Mj ML
Click to expand...

Just checking if "Mj" is Michael Johnson or Miles Johns

yossarian1979 2
Kape by decision +100
Buckley vs covington under 4.5 +132
Alvarez ML -420
Mj ML -205 (Michael Johnson)

7.55

Kape by decision +100
Buckley vs covington under 4.5 +132
Alvarez ML -420
Mj ML +215 (Miles Johns)
17.1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Props/Parlays + Tapology Contest-12pm ET 9-28
2
Replies
22
Views
819
Krixes
Krixes
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady Props + Parlays 4pm ET 9-7 + Tap Contest
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
Jyodog
Jyodog
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Props and Parlays 5pm ET 7-20
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Nova44
Nova44
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree - Props/Parlays 7pm ET 10-5
Replies
15
Views
837
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho - Props and Parlays - 7pm ET 8-24
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,645
Messages
56,662,000
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top