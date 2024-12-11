POST YOUR TAP CARD UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley - Props/Parlay + Tapology Contest- 7pm...

Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley - Props/Parlay + Tapology Contest- 7pm ET 12-14. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
yossarian1979 IRL
Maverick by decision -230
Knutson fight going the distance -370
Lima to win a Dec +106
Buckley ML -230
Petrino ML -315
6.10
AS_Murodjon & NOTCovingtonITD
Murodjon "MJ" Akhmadaliev -1000 (box, Saturday ~ 4PM CT)
NOT Colby Covington inside distance -1587
.18
Jyo 1
Miranda Maverick -549
Josefin Knutsson/Piera Rodriguez -700 Fight starts round 3
0.35
Jyo 2
Joaquin Buckley -240
Jamey-Lyn Horth/Miranda Maverick -650 Fight starts round 3
0.63
Jyo 3
Vitor Petrino -298
Joel Alvarez -405
0.67
Jyo 4
Cub Swanson +132
Michael Johnson -205
2.45
Jyo 5
Manel Kape -350
Navajo Stirling/Tuco Tokkos -275 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.75
Jyo 6
Maverick wins by decision -235
Knutsson wins by decision -140
1.44
Jyo 7
Navajo Stirling -750
Dustin Jacoby/Vitor Petrino -200 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.70
BigFavs
Navajo Stirling -750
Miranda Maverick -549
Joel Alvarez -405
Manel Kape -350
1.15
JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Navajo Stirling/Tuco Tokkos -275
Dustin Jacoby/Vitor Petrino -200
1.05
JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Drakkar Klose/Joel Alvarez -200
Bruno Silva/Manel Kape +130
2.45
LineMovement 1
Joaquin Buckley -240
Navajo Stirling -750
0.61
LineMovement 2
Miranda Maverick -549
Joel Alvarez -405
0.47
Expected Outcome
Maverick wins by decision -235
Stirling wins inside distance -200
1.14
Expected Outcome 2
Knutsson wins by decision -140
Alvarez wins inside distance -140
1.94
Expected Outcome 3
Stirling wins inside distance -200
Alvarez wins inside distance -140
Petrino wins inside distance -120
3.71
Permanence
Miranda Maverick -549
Stirling wins inside distance -200
0.77
USA
Miranda Maverick -549
Sean Woodson -155
Michael Johnson -205
1.89
South America
Felipe Lima -225
Daniel Marcos -210
Vitor Petrino -300
1.84
EU
Joel Alvarez -420
Josefin Knutsson -225
0.79
KDR 5 Piece
Navajo Stirling by KO/TKO
Joel Alvarez by KO/TKO or Submission
Peterino ML
Kape ML
Buckley ML
+527
KDR 3 PIECE (irl bet)
Navajo Stirling by KO/TKO
Joel Alvarez by KO/TKO or Submission
Buckley ML
+275
yossarian1979 2
Kape by decision +100
Buckley vs covington under 4.5 +132
Alvarez ML -420
Mj ML -205 (Michael Johnson)
7.55
yossarian1979 3
Kape by decision +100
Buckley vs covington under 4.5 +132
Alvarez ML -420
Mj ML +215 (Miles Johns)
17.1
