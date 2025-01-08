UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 Props/Parlay+ Tapology Contest 4pm ET 1-11

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 Props/Parlay 4pm ET 1-11. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
