POLL: Who Faced Better Strikers? Pereira/Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva

Who Faced Better Strikers? Pereira/Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva

  • Pereira/Adesanya

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Anderson Silva

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Alright, Sherbums, I need your help settling an argument with my buddy. We’re debating which group of fighters faced the better strikers: Alex Pereira/Israel Adesanya or Anderson Silva during his legendary UFC run. My stance? The striking level on Pereira’s and Adesanya’s resumes is clearly better, and here’s why:

Pereira/Adesanya’s Resume Highlights:

• Alex Pereira fought Adesanya twice in MMA (beating him once), Sean Strickland, and Jan Błachowicz. Say what you want about Jan, but his kickboxing and power aren’t to be ignored.

• Israel Adesanya faced an absolute murderer’s row of strikers, including:

• Robert Whittaker (twice), one of the most versatile and effective strikers in MMA.

• Kelvin Gastelum, Paulo Costa, Jared Cannonier, and even Yoel Romero (unorthodox, but striking-heavy).

• Let’s not forget his title unification bout with Alex Pereira, one of the most decorated kickboxers to ever enter MMA.

Anderson Silva’s Resume Highlights:

• Anderson Silva certainly fought greats, but were the strikers on his resume as good overall? Here are some of the key names:

• Vitor Belfort—arguably Silva’s best striker opponent, but his style was more power boxing-focused than diverse striking.

• Dan Henderson—a legend, but his striking was mostly about that right hand.

• Rich Franklin—had effective striking but wasn’t at the level of Pereira or Adesanya’s opponents.

• Forrest Griffin—a fun fight, but Griffin wasn’t exactly known for his elite striking.

My Argument:

The diversity and technical level of striking on Pereira’s and Adesanya’s resumes far outclasses Silva’s. They’ve faced fighters with more dynamic striking skills, while Silva often dealt with one-dimensional opponents. Yes, Anderson’s dominance and creativity are legendary, but that doesn’t mean his competition was the strongest when it came to striking.


I’ll drop a poll below, but let me hear your takes: Who faced the better strikers—Pereira/Adesanya or Silva? Let’s settle this once and for all!
 
Yeah, I honestly wanted to see a Vitor rematch because it ended so quickly and crazy with that front kick.

On the other hand, a very old Anderson Silva still gave Adesanya a pretty competitive fight at the end of his career.
 
