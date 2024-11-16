POLL: Who Faced Better Strikers? Pereira/Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva

Alright, Sherbums, I need your help settling an argument with my buddy. We’re debating which group of fighters faced the better strikers: Alex Pereira/Israel Adesanya or Anderson Silva during his legendary UFC run. My stance? The striking level on Pereira’s and Adesanya’s resumes is clearly better, and here’s why:



Pereira/Adesanya’s Resume Highlights:



• Alex Pereira fought Adesanya twice in MMA (beating him once), Sean Strickland, and Jan Błachowicz. Say what you want about Jan, but his kickboxing and power aren’t to be ignored.



• Israel Adesanya faced an absolute murderer’s row of strikers, including:



• Robert Whittaker (twice), one of the most versatile and effective strikers in MMA.



• Kelvin Gastelum, Paulo Costa, Jared Cannonier, and even Yoel Romero (unorthodox, but striking-heavy).



• Let’s not forget his title unification bout with Alex Pereira, one of the most decorated kickboxers to ever enter MMA.



Anderson Silva’s Resume Highlights:



• Anderson Silva certainly fought greats, but were the strikers on his resume as good overall? Here are some of the key names:



• Vitor Belfort—arguably Silva’s best striker opponent, but his style was more power boxing-focused than diverse striking.



• Dan Henderson—a legend, but his striking was mostly about that right hand.



• Rich Franklin—had effective striking but wasn’t at the level of Pereira or Adesanya’s opponents.



• Forrest Griffin—a fun fight, but Griffin wasn’t exactly known for his elite striking.



My Argument:



The diversity and technical level of striking on Pereira’s and Adesanya’s resumes far outclasses Silva’s. They’ve faced fighters with more dynamic striking skills, while Silva often dealt with one-dimensional opponents. Yes, Anderson’s dominance and creativity are legendary, but that doesn’t mean his competition was the strongest when it came to striking.





I’ll drop a poll below, but let me hear your takes: Who faced the better strikers—Pereira/Adesanya or Silva? Let’s settle this once and for all!