Help me settle an argument: Who’s the Best Striker in UFC History? Silva, Jones, Izzy, or Pereira?

Alright, Sherbums, me and my buddy are STILL trying to settle this argument, and it’s getting heated. We’ve been going back and forth on this for a while, and I already made a poll to settle things. But guess what? He didn’t like how the last poll went, so now we’re running it back with another one!



The question is simple: Who’s the best striker in UFC history—Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, or Alex Pereira? Here’s how the debate breaks down



My Take:



• I think Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are the best strikers ever. Pereira’s power and elite kickboxing make him a KO threat at any moment, and Izzy’s precision, defense, and creativity are off the charts. Together, they’ve faced some of the toughest striking opponents in UFC history and have the highlight reels to prove it.



My Buddy’s Take:



• He thinks Anderson Silva is the best striker of all time, hands down, and Jon Jones is number two. He argues Silva’s ability to dismantle high-level strikers with ease (e.g., the Vitor Belfort front kick KO or the Forrest Griffin matrix performance) makes him unmatched. As for Jones, he points to his ability to blend unorthodox weapons—spinning elbows, oblique kicks, and insane reach control—with his fight IQ, saying he’s the most effective overall striker.



The Breakdown:



• Anderson Silva: Known for his creativity, devastating precision, and iconic knockouts. Anderson is a pioneer who made striking look like an art form during his dominant reign as middleweight champion.





• Jon Jones: While not a pure striker, his ability to control range, use unorthodox weapons, and dominate elite opponents with his creativity puts him in the conversation.





• Israel Adesanya: A striking genius with unmatched technical skill. Izzy’s footwork, timing, and ability to read opponents have allowed him to outclass top strikers like Whittaker, Costa, and Cannonier.





• Alex Pereira: Arguably the hardest-hitting striker on the list, Pereira’s kickboxing credentials and KO power make him a terrifying matchup for anyone. Plus, he’s the only man on this list who’s KO’d Izzy.



The Question:

Who’s the best striker in UFC history out of these four? Cast your vote in this new poll, and let’s finally settle this argument once and for all. Who’s your pick, Sherbums? Silva’s finesse? Jones’ creativity? Izzy’s technical mastery? Or Pereira’s raw power?