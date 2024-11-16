  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Help me settle an argument: Who’s the Best Striker in UFC History? Silva, Jones, Izzy, or Pereira?

Who is the best striker?

Alright, Sherbums, me and my buddy are STILL trying to settle this argument, and it’s getting heated. We’ve been going back and forth on this for a while, and I already made a poll to settle things. But guess what? He didn’t like how the last poll went, so now we’re running it back with another one!

The question is simple: Who’s the best striker in UFC history—Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, or Alex Pereira? Here’s how the debate breaks down

My Take:

• I think Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are the best strikers ever. Pereira’s power and elite kickboxing make him a KO threat at any moment, and Izzy’s precision, defense, and creativity are off the charts. Together, they’ve faced some of the toughest striking opponents in UFC history and have the highlight reels to prove it.

My Buddy’s Take:

• He thinks Anderson Silva is the best striker of all time, hands down, and Jon Jones is number two. He argues Silva’s ability to dismantle high-level strikers with ease (e.g., the Vitor Belfort front kick KO or the Forrest Griffin matrix performance) makes him unmatched. As for Jones, he points to his ability to blend unorthodox weapons—spinning elbows, oblique kicks, and insane reach control—with his fight IQ, saying he’s the most effective overall striker.

The Breakdown:

• Anderson Silva: Known for his creativity, devastating precision, and iconic knockouts. Anderson is a pioneer who made striking look like an art form during his dominant reign as middleweight champion.


• Jon Jones: While not a pure striker, his ability to control range, use unorthodox weapons, and dominate elite opponents with his creativity puts him in the conversation.


• Israel Adesanya: A striking genius with unmatched technical skill. Izzy’s footwork, timing, and ability to read opponents have allowed him to outclass top strikers like Whittaker, Costa, and Cannonier.


• Alex Pereira: Arguably the hardest-hitting striker on the list, Pereira’s kickboxing credentials and KO power make him a terrifying matchup for anyone. Plus, he’s the only man on this list who’s KO’d Izzy.

The Question:
Who’s the best striker in UFC history out of these four? Cast your vote in this new poll, and let’s finally settle this argument once and for all. Who’s your pick, Sherbums? Silva’s finesse? Jones’ creativity? Izzy’s technical mastery? Or Pereira’s raw power?
 
Jon Jones is the only one mentioned that has never been knocked out in the UFC
 
giphy.gif
 
In terms of precision
Anderson -
Izzy
pereira/
jones

in terms of power
Perira
Anderson
Izzy
Jones

so ima say Anderson...
Prime anderson >>>>>>> Izzy/alex>> jones

remember in all four of the izzy and alex bouts
izzy was winning most of the rounds,
anderson was the GOAT in stand up and if he had more
power i could see him beating jones
 
What about Semmy Schilt


I voted Pereira on that list. Jones is a grappler more than a striker. Silva doesn't have the credentials to rank him over Izzy or Alex and keep a straight face. And they've both rivaled his UFC success.
 
Izzy was outstruck several times in his prime and appears to be unable to adapt mid-fight when his opponents are having success…. That takes him out of “greatest” and leaves him as one of the best ever.

Jones never got his man strength and in all his fights lacks a 1 punch KO…. He walks with kings but is not the greatest.

Leaving Anderson and Alex and I wish Alex had a longer MMA career, because I think he has tricks up his sleeve that we haven’t seen…. and also his opponents have had only a couple years to try to figure him out….

So today I say Anderson with Alex a little behind but with great momentum for tomorrow
 
Solid case to be made for all of them.

Perhaps there is no right answer because the sport is so fluid and different style matchups cause different issues.

Strickland outstruck and outclassed Izzy, but Pereira flatlined strickland in no time.

Jones doesn't have the typical technical striking ability but clearly he's the most effective in terms of producing wins and if you believe offensive striking includes the ability to protect yourself while striking.
 
mi have an' answer but respectfully wi beefin' affi wut u seh aboot Alexa Grasso so mi nuh give it to u fam
 
Silva was special. Until someone can put up a highlight reel and record like his, I don't think that can be broken. He had an aura where you felt like a finish can come from anywhere in anyway, it was so much more creative than anyone we've seen since. Somethings he did was meta changing and you would see everyone try and copy his work, when he started it in MMA.
 
What do you mean by best striker? Most dangerous attack? Best success rate on attack? Most fun to watch on attack? Attack + defense? At distance or distance + clinch?
 
I could make an argument for any of em. I'm leaning towards Silva. I can see why people would pick Jones. It's not like he was ever the fastest or the hardest hitter but he probably has the highest fight IQ in shot selection and makes it work. Pereira and Adesanya's talents don't need defending.
 
No Known Weaknesses / TRT Belfort and Prime Frank Shamrock were machines too.

Pride Shogun, Cro Cop and Reem.

Obvious answer is Anderson Silva, who did it in style like no one else.
 
