Is Liddell top 20 best adapted strikers in sports history?

Jose Aldo is a vastly superior striker to Chuck Liddell. He dominated a competitive division for a decade. Chuck benefited from a lot of the top 205ers being in the other org. Aldo was the undisputed goat FW, and he is still is often in the conversation. Chuck isn't for 205, and they're both strikers. Can kind of do the math there.



Lack of knockouts doesn't mean anything. You have Whittaker up there and Whittaker is not as successful as Aldo nor does he hit harder.



Also, putting McGregor over some of those guys. McGregor is a better striker than Poirier (who has more quality wins than McGregor using only striking), Shogun, Ngnanou, and GSP? McGregor didn't really beat that many guys.