How do you rank Chuck Liddell in a p4p scale?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
901
Reaction score
589
In my opinion Chuck was one of the best counter strikers in MMA history and one of the most terrible for grapplers since he could knock out people walking backwards. How many fitghters in history had a more efficient striking than him in MMA history?

Above him: Anderson, Jones, Poatan, Topuria, Mcgregor, Adesanya, Holloway, Whittaker, Volkanovski
Same level: Lyoto, Shogun, Vitor, Rumble, Overeen, Aspinall, Cigano, Miocic, Ngannou, O'Malley, Yan, GSP, Venon, Gane, Mirko, Fedor, Thompson, Poirier, Gustafsson, DC

My criterie: Technique + KO power + Athleticism (reach, explosiviness etc)
 
I dont do rankings

He was a tough motherfucker but there were guys in Pride besides Rampage, like Henderson and Arona who could have given him big problems

Wanderlei too if Wanderei was in his prime and didnt just box.
 
He's probably somewhere in the Top 100.
 
Every fighter has their prime years and he looked good during his but thats about it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Prime for prime how would you rank the best fighters all time by class?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
jackleeb
jackleeb
DanDragon Machi
Yoel Romero, Anthonny Johnson and Ngannou: How do you classify them in an all time pound for pound history list?
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
Tweak896
Tweak896
DanDragon Machi
Best fighters all time in prime classified by letters
Replies
8
Views
539
AmericanMMA
AmericanMMA
DanDragon Machi
Cormier, Miocic, Aspinall, Cain and Fedor: How do you rank them in their prime?
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
3K
MalhadomedoEv
MalhadomedoEv
DanDragon Machi
Who were the ten toughest MMA fighters in them prime?
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
TommyBikes
TommyBikes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,265
Messages
56,572,540
Members
175,286
Latest member
Douglas Cantão Barros

Share this page

Back
Top