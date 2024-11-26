How do you rank Chuck Liddell in a p4p scale?

In my opinion Chuck was one of the best counter strikers in MMA history and one of the most terrible for grapplers since he could knock out people walking backwards. How many fitghters in history had a more efficient striking than him in MMA history?



Above him: Anderson, Jones, Poatan, Topuria, Mcgregor, Adesanya, Holloway, Whittaker, Volkanovski

Same level: Lyoto, Shogun, Vitor, Rumble, Overeen, Aspinall, Cigano, Miocic, Ngannou, O'Malley, Yan, GSP, Venon, Gane, Mirko, Fedor, Thompson, Poirier, Gustafsson, DC



My criterie: Technique + KO power + Athleticism (reach, explosiviness etc)