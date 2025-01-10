How do you rank the best MMA tools/virtues of a MMA fighter?

DanDragon Machi
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 1,007
- Reaction score
- 753
IMO wrestling (judo/sambo/any martial art based on take downs) should be ranked as number #1 because this gives the fighter the choice of where the fight will take place.
The second one is striking skills because every fight starts on your feet
The third is the single punch KO power who allowes limited fighters finish way better fighters in an isolated moment
every fight starts on your feet
Physical advantages as reach, size, height is a routinely decisive quality
My rank:
1. Wrestling
2. Striking
3. KO power
4. Physical advantages
5. BJJ
6. GNP
7. Cardio
8. Heart
9. Chin
10. Fight IQ
Wrestling
1. Chimaev
2. Khabib
3. Jones
4. GSP
5. Makhachev
Striking
1. Anderson
2. Poatan
3. Conor
4. Topuria
5. Adesanya
KO Power
1. Ngannou
2. Rumble Johnson
3. Poatan
4. Topuria
5. Conor
Physical Advantages
1. Jones
2. Ngannou
3. Lesnar
4. Aspinall
5. Overeen
BJJ
1. Demian
2. Werdum
3. Jacaré
4. Khabib
5. Shields
GNP
1. Jones
2. Miocic
3. Lesnar
4. Ngannou
5. Shogun
Cardio
1. Merab
2. Cain
3. Holloway
4. Edgard
5. Guida
Heart
1. Nog
2. Jones
3. JDS
4. Shogun
5. Wanderlei
Chin
1. Nog
2. Hunt
3. Jones
4. Holloway
5. Hendo
Fight IQ
1. Jones
2. GSP
3. Volkanovski
4. Cormier
5. Demetrious
