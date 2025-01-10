  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into them. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

How do you rank the best MMA tools/virtues of a MMA fighter?

IMO wrestling (judo/sambo/any martial art based on take downs) should be ranked as number #1 because this gives the fighter the choice of where the fight will take place.
The second one is striking skills because every fight starts on your feet
The third is the single punch KO power who allowes limited fighters finish way better fighters in an isolated moment
Physical advantages as reach, size, height is a routinely decisive quality


My rank:

1. Wrestling
2. Striking
3. KO power
4. Physical advantages
5. BJJ
6. GNP
7. Cardio
8. Heart
9. Chin
10. Fight IQ


Wrestling
1. Chimaev
2. Khabib
3. Jones
4. GSP
5. Makhachev

Striking
1. Anderson
2. Poatan
3. Conor
4. Topuria
5. Adesanya

KO Power
1. Ngannou
2. Rumble Johnson
3. Poatan
4. Topuria
5. Conor

Physical Advantages
1. Jones
2. Ngannou
3. Lesnar
4. Aspinall
5. Overeen

BJJ
1. Demian
2. Werdum
3. Jacaré
4. Khabib
5. Shields

GNP
1. Jones
2. Miocic
3. Lesnar
4. Ngannou
5. Shogun

Cardio
1. Merab
2. Cain
3. Holloway
4. Edgard
5. Guida

Heart
1. Nog
2. Jones
3. JDS
4. Shogun
5. Wanderlei

Chin
1. Nog
2. Hunt
3. Jones
4. Holloway
5. Hendo

Fight IQ
1. Jones
2. GSP
3. Volkanovski
4. Cormier
5. Demetrious
 
Wouldn't cardio and chin fall under physical advantages? Why are they their own category?
 
