How do you rank the best MMA tools/virtues of a MMA fighter?

IMO wrestling (judo/sambo/any martial art based on take downs) should be ranked as number #1 because this gives the fighter the choice of where the fight will take place.

The second one is striking skills because every fight starts on your feet

The third is the single punch KO power who allowes limited fighters finish way better fighters in an isolated moment

every fight starts on your feet

Physical advantages as reach, size, height is a routinely decisive quality





My rank:



1. Wrestling

2. Striking

3. KO power

4. Physical advantages

5. BJJ

6. GNP

7. Cardio

8. Heart

9. Chin

10. Fight IQ





Wrestling

1. Chimaev

2. Khabib

3. Jones

4. GSP

5. Makhachev



Striking

1. Anderson

2. Poatan

3. Conor

4. Topuria

5. Adesanya



KO Power

1. Ngannou

2. Rumble Johnson

3. Poatan

4. Topuria

5. Conor



Physical Advantages

1. Jones

2. Ngannou

3. Lesnar

4. Aspinall

5. Overeen



BJJ

1. Demian

2. Werdum

3. Jacaré

4. Khabib

5. Shields



GNP

1. Jones

2. Miocic

3. Lesnar

4. Ngannou

5. Shogun



Cardio

1. Merab

2. Cain

3. Holloway

4. Edgard

5. Guida



Heart

1. Nog

2. Jones

3. JDS

4. Shogun

5. Wanderlei



Chin

1. Nog

2. Hunt

3. Jones

4. Holloway

5. Hendo



Fight IQ

1. Jones

2. GSP

3. Volkanovski

4. Cormier

5. Demetrious