Rewatch PEREIRA vs. PROCHÁZKA (4th Re-watch)

Nov 24, 2022
The first thing I noticed was how massive Pereira was, even though Procházka is about the same size on paper. (In the first face-off, Procházka looked a bit bigger. In the actual face-off, Pereira looked bigger.) However, in the cage, Pereira dwarfed Procházka from every angle.

Like everyone else has said, it's astonishing Pereira has made MW for so many years. Aside from now being a candidate for GOAT prizefighter, Pereira might well be the all-time GOAT weight-cutter. That said,

ROUND 1:
Both seem a little tentative, but Pereira looked like the true professional, while Procházka appeared amateurish and perplexed at the size of Pereira, in particular Pereira's stance, and Alex' ability to use his forearms as a guard. Once Pereira began his calf-attack, he was clearly damaging and owning Procházka. Procházka began to panic wrestle, where Pereira threatened a neck attack, but Jiri finally got the takedown. Couldn't do anything with it though, and Alex was back up. (All 3 judges gave the round to Procházka, but Pereira did by far more damage. As such, I gave Pereira Round 1.)

ROUND 2:
Both again come out a little tentative for the first minute. In the second minute, Alex lands a jab, a roundhouse kick, followed by two calf kicks — all three of which were acknowledged by Procházka in succession. Jiri is wary, confused, and continuing to look tentative — and then he starts to go for it. Procházka starts looking a little more urgent, and catches Pereira on the chin with a left hook, then a right hand. Procházka has achieved the forward momentum "chaos state" in which he excels. Several wild shots caught Pereira (but none of them landed completely flush). Still, the optics were bad for Alex.

It appeared Jiri was starting to take over — but you could see Alex kept reading him, timing him, figuring him out. They got into the chaotic "fence fight," with Procházka landing hard overhand right, followed by a left hook. The difference was Alex' professionalism. He would just clinch Jiri, slow him down, knee him to the body. Whereas a guy like Reyes, would get "lost in the chaos," Alex controlled the chaos, settled it down. Then Alex would calmly move laterally, get out from against the fence, and begin his own momentum anew, once again launching the calf kicks.

With one minute left, Jiri began his third or fourth blitz, clipping Alex 2 to 3 times, but Alex just took them, not even blinking, because they were grazing, and you could see Alex was timing Jiri's entry — and this time Alex caught Procházka with a one-two: a grazing right that hit the back of Jiri's neck, and that tight inside left hook that forced Jiri's chin straight to the back of his head.
  • The Knockout: Jiri buckled, went straight down to his knees, then kind of hugged Pereira's thighs, trying to hide his head against Pereira's right hip. Jiri was clearly conscious at this point, but obviously dazed. Pereira then launched a series of hammer fists to the left side of Jiri's head — but when Pereira switched to elbows to the temple is when the actual KO came. It could clearly be seen that Procházka had his hands clasped around Pereira's legs, and then his hands went completely limp and he fell backwards, out, with Pereira in a mounted position. I thought the referee stoppage was premature at first, but when you watch the replay, it was a legit KO for Pereira. Still, Jiri recovered fairly quickly (because the ref pushed Alex away) — but it's highly doubtful Jiri would have survived, had Alex been allowed to bring elbows on his dazed skull.
In the end, Alex is now a 2x World Champion, in 2 different fighting organizations, which makes him a truly unique fight combatant. GOAT talks will always exist, but I think Pereira has inserted himself in this list, based on these accomplishments. You can argue that Alex' grappling isn't elite, but it has shown to be enough not to get finished, and every time he gets up marks the beginning of the end for his opponent. (Opponents appear to wear themselves out trying to finish Alex, because of his size and strength, and then become "sitting ducks" for Alex' target practice.)

Finally, Jiri Procházka showed class, admitting he was KO'd — and also thanking Alex for the life lesson. Procházka's reckless style almost made him look amateurish against Pereira, and it was clear he was totally unprepared for Pereira's elite leg attacks. Since Jiri is a martial artist, I'm wondering if he's going to try to incorporate this into his style.

Fun fight, but even though I think the stoppage was legit, I still wish it would've gone on longer to remove any shadow of a doubt.
 
Less than a day and Pereira is the GOAT? Pereira is very good at what he does but he’s maybe in the top 21-30 if we’re talking GOATs. Two division champ, yes, but he probably got even easier matchups than McGregor.
 
Alex Periera has a low battery life he was panting hard after rd 1. That could be a problem.
 
Venom said:
Alex Periera has a low battery life he was panting hard after rd 1. That could be a problem.
Pereira has gone the distance many times before as a professional.

My own view is the opposite; the longer he goes, the more dangerous he gets.

Ask Adesanya who was ahead through Round 4 ... but as soon as he could no longer run, it was Izzy who was tired, and who could no longer defend himself.

Pereira launched a 15-shot volley of punches, the majority of which landed, in the last seconds of Round 5.
 
Pain4Pain said:
My guy if you had to watch it that many times and write a chapter about it go get a job
I've been a professional longer than you've been alive.

It's Sunday, retard. I'm relaxing and watching/re-watching the fights, as they were short fights.

This happens, when one is a fight fan.
 
A lotta work; but good analysis.
I’d have to go back and watch it; but at the time I thought that Jiri’s GnP in the 1st was significant.

The lack of a cut to 185 arguably helped the champ take some of the bigger shots.
Venom said:
Alex Periera has a low battery life he was panting hard after rd 1. That could be a problem.
*Noticed that too; but he does seem to recover very well between rounds.
 
daniel san said:
Less than a day and Pereira is the GOAT? Pereira is very good at what he does but he’s maybe in the top 21-30 if we’re talking GOATs. Two division champ, yes, but he probably got even easier matchups than McGregor.
Conor had the benefit of poor decision making/technique from:
-Mendes terrible pass creating too much space
-Aldo running straight at the best puncher in the sport when both were fresh
-Alvarez circling right and boxing instead of left and wrestling
 
Although I felt Jiri himself was quite controlled in this match, as tactical as he's been during his UFC run with much less wild brawling.
 
moreorless87 said:
Although I felt Jiri himself was quite controlled in this match, as tactical as he's been during his UFC run with much less wild brawling.
I think it had more to do with Alex than Jiri.

Jiri's style is to rush-in, and Alex is a guy not many people want to rush. He is poised, precise, and deadly — with a massive reach.

Unlike Dominic Reyes, for example, who fights behind a boxing stance — Pereira has his forms out, doesn't telegraph anywhere near as much, and has that vicious leg attack.

Pereira's leg attack really threw-off Procházka, as did Alex's "forearm wall," combined with circling out from the cage.

When Jiri finally "went for it" with that "chaotic flow" state; Alex's clinch work ruined Jiri's momentum.
 
I also gave Alex the first round. I thought the visible damage he delivered to Jiri's leg was much more significant than anything Jiri landed on the ground.
 
