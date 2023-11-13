PEREIRA Towers Over IZZY Now ...

In MMA, it could be argued that "Izzy has had more title defenses" (at Middleweight), but the fact is, Pereira would beat the piss out of any of Izzy's title contenders, and beat them more quickly, and more decisively.

In kickboxing, Izzy failed to make Champion. Pereira became a two-division, title-defending World Champion (MW and LHW).

Izzy ended his Glory Kickboxing career, first losing to Jason Wilness (whom Pereira KO'd), then Izzy lost to Pereira. Pereira's KO of Izzy made Izzy run away, never to kickbox again.

In MMA, Izzy was just about untouchable at MW — because nobody had his striking skills. Most of Izzy's wins were boring snoozefests. Izzy tried to move up to LHW but lost to Jan Błachowicz. Then Pereira comes to MW, quickly rises to the top, and KOs Izzy. Yes, it's true Izzy got revenge (in a fight where he was being badly outclassed by Pereira), and the second he got a victory, Izzy ran away again, refusing to fight Pereira again.

Meanwhile, Pereira went up and did what Izzy could NOT do — and that is beats Jan Błachowicz, followed by winning the LHW title over the rightful titleholder in Jiří Procházka. During the same timeframe, Izzy got his ass beat by Sean Strickland, dropped then chased around the cage for five rounds — the same Sean Strickland Alex annihilated in under one round. After his second loss in MMA, Izzy again ran away, saying he refuses to fight again for several years.

As an overall combatant (between Glory and the UFC), Alex Pereira towers over Israel Adesanya when the whole picture is analyzed.

Even in the UFC, while Adesanya may have had "more MW title defenses" (against largely weak opponents) Alex Pereira has beat 4 World Champion's in one year (including Izzy), again won 2 World Titles, in two separate weight classes, and beat two combatants in the same year Izzy lost to those same combatants.

It is equally arguable Alex has now accomplished more in the UFC, in his short run, than Izzy has in his entire career.

Karma is a bitch, is that Izzy? (Love that Pereira rubbed Izzy's "bar quote" in Izzy's face after he won his second title.)
 
100 percent facts

Another important fact I would like to add, Israel Adesanya has multiple videos of him behaving inappropriately with his dog
Evidence + backstory can be found here https://www.essentiallysports.com/u...g-video-of-israel-adesanya-with-his-late-dog/

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira has never behaved inappropriately with a dog, so thats an extra win for Alex
 
Let Izzy chill. He's done enough to cement a legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it. Why run back into it with that beast Poatan again?
 
That's true.

It seems like every fighter, who had ever meets Alex Pereira, thanks the dude is super-cool. Alex welcomes other fighters to his camp, appears to have an even temperament.

Meanwhile, Izzy's personality, behavior, and pettiness are at the prepubescent level.
 
Even Pereira admits Izzy is a worthy competitor, but his conduct is what makes this so enjoyable.

Izzy talks about "the universe" being in alignment with him, put himself at a godlike level, and basically shit on Pereira with his "lonely guy in a bar" quote ... but it is all coming down on Izzy at the moment, and at this point it's safe to say Alex Pereira has made Izzy eat those words.

Better still, 100% of the fight fan population would rather see Alex fight — because he comes to fight.

I don't think anyone can accuse Alex Pereira of "avoiding the danger zone" like Izzy has perpetually done throughout his career.

Alex comes to fight, to kill or be killed. And he usually does the killing.
 
All this is setting up Izzy beating him at 205. Curse all of you that are counting your chickens…
 
I dont think you guys realize how traumatized izzy is from the strickland loss, that shit was humiliating to an insane degree he's a striker that was made HELPLESS by an ex nazi flabby "racist" dude and you know izzy is all about racebaiting this is basically his worst nightmare.

its more than what pereira did to him mentally, he may never be the same i think strickland took his soul.
 
Yeah, saying he could manifest things etc.
Then it all came crashing down.

Same for Conor - I think he even said he was a God. Then it all came crashing down.
 
I know you guys all hate Izzy (rightfully so to some degree), but Pereira literally has 0 title defenses and Izzy has 5 lol.

Let's give Pereira his props for being a double-champ as a such an MMA Neophyte without having to take a huge shit on Izzy.

We can do that separately.

<{ohyeah}>
 
It's like Khabib tapping to Conor, mentally there is no coming back, you're done as a fighter
 
nice summary, well put together.
ThumbsUp-50pix7.png
 
You people, always the same. Sean isn't racist. In fact, Izzy is the most racist. Or did you forget Izzy saying that DDP isn't African, like as if only black people can be african.
 
