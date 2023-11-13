PEREIRA Towers Over IZZY Now ...

In MMA, it could be argued that "Izzy has had more title defenses" (at Middleweight), but the fact is, Pereira would beat the piss out of any of Izzy's title contenders, and beat them more quickly, and more decisively.



In kickboxing, Izzy failed to make Champion. Pereira became a two-division, title-defending World Champion (MW and LHW).



Izzy ended his Glory Kickboxing career, first losing to Jason Wilness (whom Pereira KO'd), then Izzy lost to Pereira. Pereira's KO of Izzy made Izzy run away, never to kickbox again .



In MMA, Izzy was just about untouchable at MW — because nobody had his striking skills. Most of Izzy's wins were boring snoozefests. Izzy tried to move up to LHW but lost to Jan Błachowicz. Then Pereira comes to MW, quickly rises to the top, and KOs Izzy. Yes, it's true Izzy got revenge (in a fight where he was being badly outclassed by Pereira), and the second he got a victory, Izzy ran away again, refusing to fight Pereira again .



Meanwhile, Pereira went up and did what Izzy could NOT do — and that is beats Jan Błachowicz, followed by winning the LHW title over the rightful titleholder in Jiří Procházka. During the same timeframe, Izzy got his ass beat by Sean Strickland, dropped then chased around the cage for five rounds — the same Sean Strickland Alex annihilated in under one round. After his second loss in MMA, Izzy again ran away, saying he refuses to fight again for several years .



As an overall combatant (between Glory and the UFC), Alex Pereira towers over Israel Adesanya when the whole picture is analyzed.



Even in the UFC, while Adesanya may have had "more MW title defenses" (against largely weak opponents) Alex Pereira has beat 4 World Champion's in one year (including Izzy), again won 2 World Titles, in two separate weight classes , and beat two combatants in the same year Izzy lost to those same combatants.



It is equally arguable Alex has now accomplished more in the UFC, in his short run, than Izzy has in his entire career.



Karma is a bitch, is that Izzy? (Love that Pereira rubbed Izzy's "bar quote" in Izzy's face after he won his second title.)