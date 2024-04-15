The amount of Izzy fan’s cope is insane

Izzy fans can’t stand Pereira’s success he keeps having. They root for every single Pereira opponent and downplay his technical ability.

The new form of cope is to say that every Pereira win makes Izzy look better. That’s like saying every Jon Jones win makes Matt Hamill look better.

Reminder to Izzy fans of the accolades that Pereira has:

-2 division UFC champion

-2 division Glory kickboxing champ

-wins over 5 former champions in 2.5 years

-Pereira leads 3-1 against each other

-wins over Strickland and Jan, fighters Izzy couldn’t beat
 
I didn’t know Izzy won by having Pereria beat the living crap out of him, then an illegal shot lead to a DQ.

How biased do you have to be to compare Izzy’s KO win over Pereria to Matt Hamil over Jones.

The level of delusion lol.
 
The only thing Izzy has ahead of Poatan is title defence. Crazy how he always try to hate Goatan even when Goatan always compliment him and give him credit.

If any, Goatan's success made Izzy's resume better now that he beat Goatan once. Keep hating Izzy, Dricus and Khamzat will retire you.
 
No need to conflate 1 poster with all Izzy fans. I'm a big fan of both fighters' work. Both extremely talented.
 
You'll get a few desperate souls trying to argue black is white, up is down or 1 is greater than 3.

But no logical, sane person can argue with the facts you presented.
 
