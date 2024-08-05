Media Opening odds for UFC 308 fights - which underdog do you think is most likely to win?

Which underdog do you think is most likely to win?

  • Max Holloway (vs Ilia Topuria)

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Robert Whittaker (vs Khamzat Chimaev)

    Votes: 7 58.3%

  • Alexander Volkov (vs Ciryl Gane)

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Aleksandar Rakic (vs Magomed Ankalaev)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    12
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
16,044
Reaction score
61,336
Current odds:
(Betonline)

Topuria (-175) vs Holloway (+150)
Whittaker (+180) vs Chimaev (-210)
Gane (-250) vs Volkov (+210)
Ankalaev (-275) vs Rakic (+235)


Opening odds:







 
Rob got the vote from me. Could see him gassing Khamzat, but could see Khamzat treating Rob like DDP did. Max has real good chance. Gane has a good chance too. Rakic fight is a huge waste of time, probably punishment for Ank tbh, it's bogus and Ank should be fighting Alex. Someone get that guy who made a thread about the push guys with Middle East ties to speak about that one.
 
Voted Holloway, its him or Whittaker in a close 2nd, actually...im not sure how is Whittaker the underdog against a fairly unproven MW.
 
El Fernas said:
Voted Holloway, its him or Whittaker in a close 2nd, actually...im not sure how is Whittaker the underdog against a fairly unproven MW.
Click to expand...

A lot of people still probably expect Chimaev to blitz & finish Whittaker in round 1 like he has most of his opponents. Good thing it's a 5 round fight so if Rob can survive the first round and a half without taking too much damage he should take over imo. Chimaev isn't built for 5 round fights.
 
svmr_db said:
A lot of people still probably expect Chimaev to blitz & finish Whittaker in round 1 like he has most of his opponents. Good thing it's a 5 round fight so if Rob can survive the first round and a half without taking too much damage he should take over imo. Chimaev isn't built for 5 round fights.
Click to expand...
How did that bout with Covid impact Khamzat's career. Heard he's got scarring on the lungs from that.
 
volkov. Hes improving and hungry. Gane seems checked out
 
Voted for Rob for that same "getting out of the first alive" reason that most voted.

Didn't realize 308 was such a solid card.

<mma4>
 
podsox said:
volkov. Hes improving and hungry. Gane seems checked out
Click to expand...

I still think very highly of Gane's striking, unless Volkov tries to take him down & submit him like he did Tuivasa he should be able to stay one step ahead. 3 round fight is thin margins though, Volkov definitely has a better chance in a shorter fight compared to the first one.
 
Holy shit I didn't know they put Gane vs Volkov that's a banger
 
svmr_db said:
A lot of people still probably expect Chimaev to blitz & finish Whittaker in round 1 like he has most of his opponents. Good thing it's a 5 round fight so if Rob can survive the first round and a half without taking too much damage he should take over imo. Chimaev isn't built for 5 round fights.
Click to expand...
Hope Rob doesn't go for a glove touch...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Belal Muhammad won 5 fights in a row as the betting underdog - how many times did you pick him to win?
2
Replies
37
Views
644
sonhow
sonhow
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Props and Parlays 6pm ET 4-13
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
T
UFC fights to make after UFC 304 Edwards vs Muhammad 2
Replies
1
Views
306
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,406
Messages
55,979,546
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top