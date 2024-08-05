Rob got the vote from me. Could see him gassing Khamzat, but could see Khamzat treating Rob like DDP did. Max has real good chance. Gane has a good chance too. Rakic fight is a huge waste of time, probably punishment for Ank tbh, it's bogus and Ank should be fighting Alex. Someone get that guy who made a thread about the push guys with Middle East ties to speak about that one.