Belal has won 5 fights in a row as the betting underdog, how many of his fights did you choose correctly?
Belal's 5 underdog wins in a row + approximate closing odds:
- Belal Muhammad (+200) defeats Leon Edwards (-250)
- Belal Muhammad (+135) defeats Gilbert Burns (-150)
- Belal Muhammad (+125) defeats Sean Brady (-145)
- Belal Muhammad (+160) defeats Vicente Luque (-190)
- Belal Muhammad (+180) defeats Stephen Thompson (-225)