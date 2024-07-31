Media Belal Muhammad won 5 fights in a row as the betting underdog - how many times did you pick him to win?

How many times did you pick Belal to win in his last 5 fights?

  • 0 - I pick against Belal every time

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 3

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - I always picked Belal to win

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Belal has won 5 fights in a row as the betting underdog, how many of his fights did you choose correctly?

Capture.JPG

Belal's 5 underdog wins in a row + approximate closing odds:

  • Belal Muhammad (+200) defeats Leon Edwards (-250)
  • Belal Muhammad (+135) defeats Gilbert Burns (-150)
  • Belal Muhammad (+125) defeats Sean Brady (-145)
  • Belal Muhammad (+160) defeats Vicente Luque (-190)
  • Belal Muhammad (+180) defeats Stephen Thompson (-225)
 
I won money with him against Burns and Brady because of styles (was thinking he would anti-wrestle) and I had some bets on Belal and some on Leon but wasn't confident either way

Prime Luque was last time I for sure doubted him.
 
