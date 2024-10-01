Out of these upcoming fights, which 5 are you most excited to watch? (Version 15)

Choose Five.

  • Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. - (Championship Fight)

    Votes: 5 38.5%

  • José Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira

    Votes: 3 23.1%

  • Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway - (Championship Fight)

    Votes: 11 84.6%

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

    Votes: 11 84.6%

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic - (Championship Fight)

    Votes: 5 38.5%

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler - (Rematch)

    Votes: 4 30.8%

  • Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

    Votes: 4 30.8%
  • Total voters
    13
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,971
Reaction score
45,358
Fights I'm most interested in:

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. - (Championship Fight)
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway - (Championship Fight)
Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic - (Championship Fight)
 
fluffy vs hernandez
Illia vs Holloway
Whittaker vs khamzat
charles vs chandler
yan vs figi

i much prefer fights than have relevence for a division than free title defense for protected champ , wmma fight and old fighter grandpa fighter
 
Pascal Bergeron said:
fluffy vs hernandez
Illia vs Holloway
Whittaker vs khamzat
charles vs chandler
yan vs figi

i much prefer fights than have relevence for a division than free title defense for protected champ , wmma fight and old fighter grandpa fighter
Click to expand...

Interesting, I see. Thanks for voting.
 
Not surprised with the votes so far. Chimaev fighting anybody is a must see fight.
 
Competition and skill wise, Ilia Topuria vs Max and Robert vs Khamzat are the most compelling match ups. I am also interested in Alex vs Roundtree mainly because I am a fan of Alex.
 
I'm super excited to see Kayla fight again. I'm also interested in Taira.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jackleeb
Would this card surpass UFC 300?
2
Replies
20
Views
938
muaythaibeast
M
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which 5 are you most excited to watch? (Version 14)
Replies
16
Views
722
Xoleth
Xoleth
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Alex Pereira vs. TBA or Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (The Finals)
Replies
14
Views
837
fighters_respect
F
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Pereira vs Hill
Replies
8
Views
565
Fire Belly
F
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa or Alex Pereira vs TBA or Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (Semi-Finals)
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Laheys'Liquorland
Laheys'Liquorland

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,509
Messages
56,265,930
Members
175,136
Latest member
dohimin

Share this page

Back
Top