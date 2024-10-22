Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway - Props/Parlays -10AM ET 10-26. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
Doughie#1
Topuria -226
Chimaev -224
1.09
Doughie#2
Topuria ITD +100
Chimaev ITD - 155
2.29
Doughie#3
Ankalaev - 349
Neal - 264
Magomedov - 149
1.96
Doughie#4
Fakhretdinov - 220
Basharat - 590
Orolbai - 269
Aslan +102
3.71
AS_NOT_3
NOT Holloway ITD -800
NOT Whittaker ITD -333
NOT Rakic ITD -1000
.61
Jyo 1
Geoff Neal -290
Ilia Topuria/Max Holloway -600 Fight starts round 2
0.57
Jyo 2
Myktybek Orolbai -295
Dan Ige/Lerone Murphy -950 Fight starts round 2
0.48
Jyo 3
Rinat Fakhretdinov -225
Ibo Aslan/Raffael Cerqueira -410 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.80
Jyo 4
Lerone Murphy -258
Chris Barnett/Kennedy Nzechukwu -360 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.77
Jyo 5
Max Holloway +210
Farid Basharat -649
2.58
Jyo 6
Robert Whittaker +210
Kennedy Nzechukwu -715
2.53
Jyo 7
Ilia Topuria/Max Holloway -350 Fight starts round 3
Khamzat Chimaev/Robert Whittaker -360 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.64
Jyo 8
Dan Ige/Lerone Murphy -286 Fight doesn't go to decision
Nzechukwu wins inside distance -250
0.89
JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Ibo Aslan/Raffael Cerqueira -410
Khamzat Chimaev/Robert Whittaker -360
0.59
JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Chris Barnett/Kennedy Nzechukwu -360
Abus Magomedov/Brunno Ferreira -350
0.64
JustBleed 3
Aleksandar Rakir/Magomed Ankalaev +125
Bruno Silva/Ismail Naurdiev -175
2.54
JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Dan Ige/Lerone Murphy -950
Farid Basharat/Victor Hugo -700
0.26
LineMovement 1
Myktybek Orolbai -284
Farid Basharat -649
0.56
LineMovement 2
Ismail Naurdiev -170
Geoff Neal -290
1.14
Expected Outcome
Nzechukwu wins inside distance -250
Chimaev wins inside distance -150
1.33
Expected Outcome 2
Murphy wins by decision -134
Basharat wins by decision -130
2.09
JustBleed Decision
Fight goes to decision
Geoff Neal/RDA -155
Farid Basharat/Victor Hugo -195
Dan Ige/Lerone Murphy -286
2.36
Russia
Magomed Ankalaev -350
Shara Magomedov -168
Abus Magomedov -138
Rinat Fakhretdino -225
4.11
USA
Max Holloway +225
Geoff Neal -290
3.37
England
Lerone Murphy -258
Farid Basharat -649
0.60
Permanence
Khamzat Chimaev -225
Farid Basharat -649
Kennedy Nzechukwu -715
0.90
Maxi Knuckles
Max +239
Knuckles +215
9.68
BoomBox Parlay 1
Brunno Ferreira +130
Geoff Neal -310
Shara Magomedov -180
Max Holloway +220
14.14
Short Kings
Chriss Barnett +500
Brunno Ferreira +130
Mateusz Rebecki +250
Ilia Topuria -270
65.19
Thats A BOOM
Brunno Ferreirra Wins by TKO/KO +225
Raffael Cerqueira Wins by TKO/KO +165
Aleksandar Rakic Wins by TKO/KO +650
63.59
BoomBox Parlay 2
Oroibai/Rebecki Over 1.5 Rounds -480
Geoff Neal -310
Raffael Cerqueira -120
1.93
