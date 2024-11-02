o'malley vs illia

yes, illia would be a heavy favourite. But theres not too many options left at featherweight.

volk - ya i guess
lopes - ya ok.

a couple other guys.

I just havent seen him mentioned since the holloway fight.

sure he lost to merab but he took no damage. just out muscled.

i dont know if a 145lb omalley would be strong enough to handle illia as well but his accurate stiking could pose a problem. Mabye if its a solid 10 lb of muscle gain.


also i think it would be a more fun build up than any of the other fights for illia

plus there is a very high possibility to finally see omalley koed.
 
Ilia would just take him down and smash him lol. He was able to take Holloway down, Sean is a skinny boy.
 
Ilia molests him on the ground and has the striking to get it there rather quickly
 
I think Sean would do better than Max or Volk did but I would pick Ilia to win.
 
tymikeson said:
But theres not too many options left at featherweight.
Click to expand...
What ever happened to cleaning out a div? Old school GSP or Jones style? I want to see him fight

Lopes
Yair
Evloev
Allen
Sterling

Then select matchups with Sean or Islam or whoever
 
