o'malley vs illia

tymikeson
Feb 20, 2005
yes, illia would be a heavy favourite. But theres not too many options left at featherweight.
volk - ya i guess
lopes - ya ok.
a couple other guys.
I just havent seen him mentioned since the holloway fight.
sure he lost to merab but he took no damage. just out muscled.
i dont know if a 145lb omalley would be strong enough to handle illia as well but his accurate stiking could pose a problem. Mabye if its a solid 10 lb of muscle gain.
also i think it would be a more fun build up than any of the other fights for illia
plus there is a very high possibility to finally see omalley koed.
