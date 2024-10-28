Aljo "Likes His Chances" Against Illia...

TheMMAnalyst

TheMMAnalyst

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 19, 2012
Messages
4,679
Reaction score
9,427
Aljamain Sterling likes his chances against Ilia Topuria: ‘I have a great style to neutralize his offense’

“I ain’t standing with that guy. I would never stand and trade with that guy!” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “I saw comments from the reaction, ‘You should change weight classes.’ I thought that was so funny... I made a joke, ‘I want to go back to 135.’ [Laughs] ...

I’ll point to the ground but I’ll do my running man dance instead.”

“If I were to fight him, god willing, I beat Movsar and I do get the crack, I do think I have a great style to neutralize his offense,” Sterling said. “Bro, most of these guys are striking with him. I ain’t doing that, bro! I ain’t doing that. We’re sitting there looking for a takedown. I have to make it a grappling match. I’m trying to the the W, I’m not trying to get my brain and my head sent to the next dimension again. I’m cool on that.”

Merab and I are boys. Merab is also boys with Ilia, so I don’t know what that turns into,” Sterling said. “... Thankfully I don’t have to worry about that anytime soon. I’ve got one other tough opponent in front of me and then we kind of go from there.”

************************************************************************************

I think Aljo would get absolutely wrecked, but it would be interesting seeing Illia deal with an athletic pressure grapple, since an relatively un-athletic and worse wrestler in Bryce Mitchell was able to get an early takedown (late in the round though, so did little with it, all while taking an ass-beating). I'm not sure how durable he is at this stage, but he'd be playing his kick from the outside and run away to bait the other guy to rush in so he can reactively shoot. Not sure how athletic/explosive he is any longer either after all the back/neck injuries, we'll learn a lot about him after the Evloev fight I suppose.

Two questions for you Sherbros:

1) How do you see him doing vs. Illia?

2) Do you think Merab would side with Illia over "his boy" Aljo that he refused to fight for the title? (would kind of be the ultimate betrayal and hilarious by Merab-logic lol)

<goldie>
 
Aljo has rolled with ilia. He knows how they stack up on the mats. Also, he's a pro fighter. Of course he believes in himself.

Gotta favor ilia though.
 
fortheo said:
Aljo has rolled with ilia. He knows how they stack up on the mats. Also, he's a pro fighter. Of course he believes in himself.

Gotta favor ilia though.
Click to expand...

I think it would be kind of a bad fight though, like Rakic running from Ank spamming kicks and refusing to engage, but shooting more takedowns and trying to stall in the clinch as much as possible to tire him out.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
I think it would be kind of a bad fight though, like Rakic running from Ank spamming kicks and refusing to engage, but shooting more takedowns and trying to stall in the clinch as much as possible to tire him out.
Click to expand...

I'm an Aljo fan and I have no problem saying most of his fights are kind of bad lol. I agree with your read on this potential match up.
 
MarioLemieux said:
He's underestimating Topuria's grappling and grappling defence.

Ilia in 1.
Click to expand...

I don't think he's saying it's bad, just that he has a clear path to victory if he successfully implemented his style, which I don't think is completely off base.

Easier said than done obviously though.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Nobody has any thoughts/opiions on who Merab would side with - his countrymen Illia or his "brother he won't fight" Aljo?

<{vega}>
Click to expand...

I think he'd side with Aljo. Pretty sure they've known eachother longer and they are neighbors. I don't think it is all that important though
 
fortheo said:
I'm an Aljo fan and I have no problem saying most of his fights are kind of bad lol. I agree with your read on this potential match up.
Click to expand...

How can you be a fan of a guy that objectively has bad fights?

I guess you like him as a person/think he's a nice guy, which I can't really argue with as outside of fighting he seems like a cool and chill dude.

For me I like fighters because I like watching "fights," not dudes that overly rely on anti-fighting tactics to game the system and get W's.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
How can you be a fan of a guy that objectively has bad fights?

I guess you like him as a person/think he's a nice guy, which I can't really argue with as outside of fighting he seems like a cool and chill dude.

For me I like fighters because I like watching "fights," not dudes that overly rely on anti-fighting tactics to game the system and get W's.
Click to expand...

I'm a fan of guys with limited or different skillsets who find a way to win no matter what, even if it is boring.
 
fortheo said:
I think he'd side with Aljo. Pretty sure they've known eachother longer and they are neighbors. I don't think it is all that important though
Click to expand...

I don't know bro, the video of Merab and Illia cutting weight together:



Hyping each other up in their native tongue, seems like they have that ethnic bond that runs super-deep.

Or the one of Merab helping Illia cut weight:



He's scraping sweat off his boy's topless body lol.

I mean Aljo even says he doesn't know:

"Merab is also boys with Ilia, so I don’t know what that turns into"

Which makes me think Merab would pretend to be neutral but would actually be rooting for Illia lol.

<Grimes01>
 
It's a great fight to make.
TheMMAnalyst said:
"Merab is also boys with Ilia, so I don’t know what that turns into"

Which makes me think Merab would pretend to be neutral but would actually be rooting for Illia lol.

<Grimes01>
Click to expand...
I can say with certainty that Merab will be picking Ilia. We're about to have a new Team Alpha Male-type collapse at Serra Longo
 
fortheo said:
I'm a fan of guys with limited or different skillsets who find a way to win no matter what, even if it is boring.
Click to expand...
I respect Aljo a lot. he's a smart fighter who knows how to win..... he said it himself. "I take you down, It's a wrap wrap"

If he fights a "Yan vs sterling 2", that's his best bet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media ESPN interviewer reads Mcgregor tweet to Illia, Illia threatens to assault Mcgregor on-site
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
K
Media O’Malley still believes McGregor is the face of the UFC. O’Malley lists who he has to beat to replace McGregor.
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
Krixes
Krixes
K
Never been more sure that Holloway will school Illia
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
2K
fortheo
fortheo
ExitLUPin
Aljo was never close to BW GOAT but Merab firmly ended whatever was left of that argument
Replies
14
Views
450
Rorschachxx
Rorschachxx
TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
4K
wrb
W

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,926
Messages
56,419,639
Members
175,212
Latest member
dsdsasdadsa

Share this page

Back
Top