Aljo "Likes His Chances" Against Illia...

Aljamain Sterling likes his chances against Ilia Topuria: ‘I have a great style to neutralize his offense’
“I ain’t standing with that guy. I would never stand and trade with that guy!” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “I saw comments from the reaction, ‘You should change weight classes.’ I thought that was so funny... I made a joke, ‘I want to go back to 135.’ [Laughs] ...
“I’ll point to the ground but I’ll do my running man dance instead.”
“If I were to fight him, god willing, I beat Movsar and I do get the crack, I do think I have a great style to neutralize his offense,” Sterling said. “Bro, most of these guys are striking with him. I ain’t doing that, bro! I ain’t doing that. We’re sitting there looking for a takedown. I have to make it a grappling match. I’m trying to the the W, I’m not trying to get my brain and my head sent to the next dimension again. I’m cool on that.”
“Merab and I are boys. Merab is also boys with Ilia, so I don’t know what that turns into,” Sterling said. “... Thankfully I don’t have to worry about that anytime soon. I’ve got one other tough opponent in front of me and then we kind of go from there.”
I think Aljo would get absolutely wrecked, but it would be interesting seeing Illia deal with an athletic pressure grapple, since an relatively un-athletic and worse wrestler in Bryce Mitchell was able to get an early takedown (late in the round though, so did little with it, all while taking an ass-beating). I'm not sure how durable he is at this stage, but he'd be playing his kick from the outside and run away to bait the other guy to rush in so he can reactively shoot. Not sure how athletic/explosive he is any longer either after all the back/neck injuries, we'll learn a lot about him after the Evloev fight I suppose.
Two questions for you Sherbros:
1) How do you see him doing vs. Illia?
2) Do you think Merab would side with Illia over "his boy" Aljo that he refused to fight for the title? (would kind of be the ultimate betrayal and hilarious by Merab-logic lol)
