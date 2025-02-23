Does Prime Cejudo beat Sterling, Merab and Song?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
He had a super close fight with Sterling, got steamrolled by Merab (after a good first round) and while it was close with Song, he was a step behind.
Imo, prime Henry beats Sterling and Dong but idk about Merab and his freak cardio. If he had a close fight with Sterling, after years off and past his prime, he would definitely be the favorite to beat him. Same for Song, Prime Cejudo wins there as his wrestling has really degressed, so has his speed, reflxes and especially cardio.
Kinda sad. I don't hate the guy like others do and appreciated his streak from DJ to Cruz. His attempt to play with the UFC kinda backfired and he sat out his prime years.
