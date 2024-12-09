koa pomaikai
Conor Mcgregor has seen his father land abandon him as his products are being pulled from many places in Ireland.
Due to this fallout with Ireland, Mcgregor is considering a move to the USA where fans have not abandoned him and have showed him a lot of support.
“But the commercial damage in Britain and Ireland has been massive with retailers refusing to sell his stout and Proper No 12 whiskey. However, the court case has not been as damaging commercially in the United States where most of his fans are standing by him.”
“it seems Florida might be the favoured destination for the move, as per sources. McGregor is also rumoured to own a lavish villa in Marbella where he regularly spends his summers.”
In fact US fans have rallied for Mcgregor against Illia after Illia said he would not fight Mcgregor anymore, fans blasted Illia calling him a liar and a Mcgregor Wannabe.
Conor McGregor to move his family out of Ireland in wake of civil assault case
The UFC star is said to be seriously considering relocating from his homeland after losing his recent civil assault case involving him and Nikita Hand, having already lost a number of investments
www.irishstar.com
"He'd be down in a heartbeat" - Fans blast Ilia Topuria for "lying" about Conor McGregor fight aspirations amid latter's court case debacle
Ilia Topuria has addressed a potential fight between himself and Conor McGregor.
www.sportskeeda.com
