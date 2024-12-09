Conor McGregor to move his family out of Ireland in wake of civil assault case The UFC star is said to be seriously considering relocating from his homeland after losing his recent civil assault case involving him and Nikita Hand, having already lost a number of investments

"He'd be down in a heartbeat" - Fans blast Ilia Topuria for "lying" about Conor McGregor fight aspirations amid latter's court case debacle Ilia Topuria has addressed a potential fight between himself and Conor McGregor.

Conor Mcgregor has seen his father land abandon him as his products are being pulled from many places in Ireland.Due to this fallout with Ireland, Mcgregor is considering a move to the USA where fans have not abandoned him and have showed him a lot of support.In fact US fans have rallied for Mcgregor against Illia after Illia said he would not fight Mcgregor anymore, fans blasted Illia calling him a liar and a Mcgregor Wannabe.