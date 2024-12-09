Media Conor Mcgregor’s USA UFC fans rally against Illia Torupia after Illia insults Mcgregor, Mcgregor considering moving to Florida where he is supported.

Conor Mcgregor has seen his father land abandon him as his products are being pulled from many places in Ireland.

Due to this fallout with Ireland, Mcgregor is considering a move to the USA where fans have not abandoned him and have showed him a lot of support.

“But the commercial damage in Britain and Ireland has been massive with retailers refusing to sell his stout and Proper No 12 whiskey. However, the court case has not been as damaging commercially in the United States where most of his fans are standing by him.”

“it seems Florida might be the favoured destination for the move, as per sources. McGregor is also rumoured to own a lavish villa in Marbella where he regularly spends his summers.”

www.irishstar.com

Conor McGregor to move his family out of Ireland in wake of civil assault case

The UFC star is said to be seriously considering relocating from his homeland after losing his recent civil assault case involving him and Nikita Hand, having already lost a number of investments
www.irishstar.com

In fact US fans have rallied for Mcgregor against Illia after Illia said he would not fight Mcgregor anymore, fans blasted Illia calling him a liar and a Mcgregor Wannabe.

1733747557595.jpeg



www.sportskeeda.com

"He'd be down in a heartbeat" - Fans blast Ilia Topuria for "lying" about Conor McGregor fight aspirations amid latter's court case debacle

Ilia Topuria has addressed a potential fight between himself and Conor McGregor.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com
 
Conor's hair restoration looks amazing in that pic. It's becoming like standard issue for UFC fighters at this point, probably offered at the PI.
 
Florida is a bit different so I think its a fine fit for Conor and his wife also.

"Florida is where logic goes on vacation"
-Kenny Florian
 
west42 said:
If it meant I could rape freely, obviously yeah
Click to expand...
I can’t say I relate, but I do like touching dudes while saying it’s BJJ. As a brown, I desperately wanna squeeze in Khabib’s bathtub.
 
Khabib beat him out of Ireland lol


"We are not here to take part. We are here to move away after we go bankrupt"
 
Ilia would literally shit his pants when he see Conor in real life

conor is twice his size, twice as fast and three times stronger

this cholo boy better pray Conor doesn't run into him.
 
What compelled you to think this would be a thread worth posting?
 
