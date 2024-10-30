McGregor's resume... light on killers

Just thought of this bc I saw UFC post like, prompting the idea of Illia v Conor, n I thought 'lol, would not be good for Conor'.



Then I thought... hm, who has Conor beat that can really bang? Or is a knockout artist like him...



He has a better resume than say - Poirier, Holloway (whilst injured mid fight and having to adapt to ground game), Mendes, Alvarez & ofc Aldo (though this was the perfect storm of his mind games and getting Aldo to react like that... I wonder how repeatable that performance would be in a rematch).



Other than Aldo, he's never really beaten a big striker - Poirier and Holloway I know are good, great even sometimes strikers, but they're more both just kind of... grinders.



Who's he beat that can fkn BANG? Can't see anyone.