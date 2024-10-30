McGregor's resume... light on killers

Chaotic Progressor

Chaotic Progressor

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 11, 2024
Messages
222
Reaction score
334
Just thought of this bc I saw UFC post like, prompting the idea of Illia v Conor, n I thought 'lol, would not be good for Conor'.

Then I thought... hm, who has Conor beat that can really bang? Or is a knockout artist like him...

He has a better resume than say - Poirier, Holloway (whilst injured mid fight and having to adapt to ground game), Mendes, Alvarez & ofc Aldo (though this was the perfect storm of his mind games and getting Aldo to react like that... I wonder how repeatable that performance would be in a rematch).

Other than Aldo, he's never really beaten a big striker - Poirier and Holloway I know are good, great even sometimes strikers, but they're more both just kind of... grinders.

Who's he beat that can fkn BANG? Can't see anyone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Topuria's Resume
2
Replies
30
Views
651
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,004
Messages
56,424,438
Members
175,214
Latest member
KamalaForever

Share this page

Back
Top