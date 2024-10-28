Topuria is the most exciting fighter in UFC history.

Didn't watch this guy until the Volkanovski fight. Didn't think much of him when he KO'd volk. Thought volk took the fight too soon coming off a KO.



But after watching the way Topuria walked down Holloway. Using pure footwork to get in and disregard holloway's front kicks and jabs. Using leg kicks to immobilize him. And then finally walk him down for the KO was incredible. And I realized this man is a champion who doesn't to win on points, he wants to knock his opponent the fuck out. I will always root for a champion who actually wants to finish a fight.



Went back and watched a few of his other highlight reel KOs. Goes straight into the guard for world class BJJ specialists and knocks them the fuck out. He ate one of the nastiest headkicks I've ever seen in his 155 fight. Dude was completely dazed and out of it, but used his wrestling to regain composure, recover, and then walk his opponent down and deliver a right hand from God to bury him into the canvas. This is the pinnacle of adversity in a fight and he demonstrated insane heart. Most fighters would have been out cold. Other fighters who survived would try to tough it out to a decision or give up. But not Illia; this is the definition of heart.



Looking forward to watching all of his fights going forward and his long reign. This man will be a real star.



