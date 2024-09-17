Usyk goes to all of the big fights. He was traveling to attend Joshua vs Dubois and for whatever reason was briefly detained. His wife says it's nothing criminal. She says he'll explain the situation later. That's all we know.



Usyk: "Dear Friends," he wrote in a statement. "A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned. Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia."



Zelensky: "I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion," he said. "As soon as I was informed that everything is fine, our champion was released and no one is detaining him anymore."