Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Threat Actor
@Gold
- Joined
May 12, 2016
- Messages
- 16,516
- Reaction score
- 13,429
We've been waiting a week and a half and still haven't heard much. According to Glaser it did at least 500k and quite comfortably. The first fight did over 1½ million PPV buys worldwide.
A $30 million gate is a lot. To put it into perspective Tank vs Garcia & the Canelo vs GGG trilogy didn't even generate that much revenue in ticket sales for a single event.
Insider Confirms Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 PPV Buys Crossed Elusive MilestoneAdditionally, the event generated $40 million from sponsorships and another $30 million from ticket sales.
