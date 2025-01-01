News Usyk-Fury 2 PPV Buys & Gate

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

We've been waiting a week and a half and still haven't heard much. According to Glaser it did at least 500k and quite comfortably. The first fight did over 1½ million PPV buys worldwide.


Additionally, the event generated $40 million from sponsorships and another $30 million from ticket sales.
Insider Confirms Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 PPV Buys Crossed Elusive Milestone

A $30 million gate is a lot. To put it into perspective Tank vs Garcia & the Canelo vs GGG trilogy didn't even generate that much revenue in ticket sales for a single event.
 
