Sergey Lapin in an interview with OLBG. “We are waiting for the date of the fight with Dubois. We assume it will take place in Riyadh or London, one of the world capitals of boxing and Usyk will once again prove that he is the best fighter of our generation.”
Widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Usyk currently holds heavyweight titles with the IBO, WBC and WBO sanctioning bodies. The 38-year-old Ukrainian owns a 23-0 career record in the Sweet Science and is coming off back-to-back triumphs over Tyson Fury. He previously defeated Daniel Dubois via ninth-round knockout in August 2023. Dubois currently holds the IBF heavyweight crown.
What might interest combat sports fans outside of the boxing realm is Usyk’s potential plans for the future.
“Usyk has always cared only about fighting the best and creating a lasting legacy in the great sport of boxing,” Lapin said. “But in the future, as he further solidifies his place as one of the true great fighters, we'll see what other opportunities open up for him.”
Opportunities that could be of interest to Usyk include making his mixed martial arts debut against Jake Paul or squaring off against former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira.
“It might be great to step into the cage with Jake Paul under MMA rules — it would be interesting if there is money to be made from it,” Lapin said. “Also, we never say never about fighting the dangerous Alex Pereira, possibly partnered with Dana White.”
It’s probably no coincidence that Lapin’s statement comes on the heels of the news that White will also making the leap into boxing. It was recently announced that UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings, Turki Alalshikh and entertainment conglomerate Sela will be partnering to launch a new boxing league. White, the UFC CEO, is expected to provide executive leadership for the organization.
That could, in turn, create a pathway for Usyk — and other boxers — to explore crossover options like the aforementioned fights against Paul and Pereira.
“Dana's move to boxing could open the door for more fights between boxers and current UFC stars,” Lapin said. “Dana is a capable guy, and with Turki's abilities, they would create a very interesting project. It will bring attention to our great sport, expand the fan base, attract new investment and possibly increase the purses of the athletes.”
