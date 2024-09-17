BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,848
- Reaction score
- 39,982
EDIT:
He’s FREE
Last edited:
Usyk goes to all of the big fights. He was traveling to attend Joshua vs Dubois and for whatever reason was briefly detained. His wife says it's nothing criminal. She says he'll explain the situation later. That's all we know.Detained for speeding.
Usyk goes to all of the big fights. He was traveling to attend Joshua vs Dubois and for whatever reason was briefly detained. His wife says it's nothing criminal. She says he'll explain the situation later. That's all we know.
Usyk: "Dear Friends," he wrote in a statement. "A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned. Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia."
Zelensky: "I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion," he said. "As soon as I was informed that everything is fine, our champion was released and no one is detaining him anymore."
Usyk could probably commit a felonious crime in Poland. He'd seek extradition back to Ukraine. It'd almost certainly be granted. You know what would happen to him then? Nothing. Zelensky would just pardon him.How dare they lol
Usyk could probably commit a felonious crime in Poland. He'd seek extradition back to Ukraine. It'd almost certainly be granted. You know what would happen to him then? Nothing. Zelensky would just pardon him.
I saw the hand gestures he was making. It's not unusual for a prizefighter to be cuffed like this when being detained. The police take this precaution for their own safety. Let's not forget he's a 6'3 220+ lbs world champion boxer.He is a joker, police put him in the elevator with the cuffs, he makes gestures with his hands behind the back lol
Jup:I was right. Just a misunderstanding is all. Zelensky was all over this. Usyk is no longer being detained and everything is fine according to him and Ukrainian president Zelensky.
Zelensky speaks out after Oleksandr Usyk detained by police at airport
Jup:
Most definitely, yeah.It was probably over something stupid like an expired passport or another form of documentation.
With headlines like this no doubt.Most definitely, yeah.
The combat sports media is all over that shit though