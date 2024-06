Kovalev's Man Bag said: The previous era at cruiser was stronger but I do rate Opetaia's skills. He's also athletic and moves well. It'd be an interesting fight. As close to a mirror match as Usyk could find. We'll see though. I doubt Usyk will want to drain himself back down to cruiser now that he's grown into heavyweight. It's also dangerous for him to do it at his age. Click to expand...

I highly doubt the move as well. The problem is after Fury 2, assuming Usyk repeats who is there besides AJ who he already spanked 2xs? Parker is an experienced stay busy, imo not likely he can upset but maybe it’ll get good. Zhang has to beat Parker first or Dubois imo. Everyone got exposed left and right. The script really got ripped to bits, only 2 guys I really want are AJ 3 and Parker. Not exactly to picture I was expecting at all.