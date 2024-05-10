Khamzat getting pushed to the front of the line in a second division. Let's hope he doesn't find a way to screw this up. I think he's the favorite early in this fight. Bobby's chin isn't what it once was and he can't see incoming strikes as easily as he used to. He's also predictable with a ton of tape. If he can survive early, he's got a chance to win if this hits deeper waters. He just needs to be defensively minded the first ten minutes.