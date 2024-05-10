BoxerMaurits
Rob will murder Khamzat if he's still on top of his game. Obviously he has a lot of mileage so it's not guaranteed, but 2019 Whittaker would murk Khamzat with ease.
Whittaker has been hurt in 7 of his last 8 fights.
His chin isn't that good, he got dropped by a jab from DDP and Adesanya.
Borz can win this by KO as well.
Still, getting dropped by a jab multiple times isn't good. Especially considering Chimaev has dropped Gilbert with a jab and GM3 with a cross.Got clipped with a spinning wheel kick in his last fight and was recovered within 2 seconds. Whittaker's chin has never been granite, it's his recovery that's amazing.
If Whittaker murks Chimaev that means Whittaker is still on his game but also that Chimaev is a bum.
If Chimaev murks Whittaker it was clearly because Whittaker is not on his game and Chimaev is still a bum.
I'm not sold on that. Khamzat should be able to take Rob down with ease, however, I have no idea if we see Khamzat gassing again. He is still a strange fighter to evaluate.
Romero wasn't able to and you think Khamzat will?
Romero is not an mma wrestler, regardless of his olympic credentials. Romero beat the fuck out of Whittaker on the feet though.