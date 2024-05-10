Media Official poster for UFC Saudi Arabia: Khamzat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker

Who’s going to win?

  • Total voters
    10
Fight of the Year

giphy.gif
 
Rob will murder Khamzat if he's still on top of his game. Obviously he has a lot of mileage so it's not guaranteed, but 2019 Whittaker would murk Khamzat with ease.
 
Chimaev starting his transformation to becoming an actual wolf with that beard.
 
Can't wait. Most anticipated upcoming MMA fight for me within the next few months for sure
 
BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said:
Rob will murder Khamzat if he's still on top of his game. Obviously he has a lot of mileage so it's not guaranteed, but 2019 Whittaker would murk Khamzat with ease.
Click to expand...

If Whittaker murks Chimaev that means Whittaker is still on his game but also that Chimaev is a bum.

If Chimaev murks Whittaker it was clearly because Whittaker is not on his game and Chimaev is still a bum.
 
Whittaker has been hurt in 8 of his last 9 fights.
His chin isn't that good, he got dropped by a jab from DDP and Adesanya.

Borz can win this by KO as well.
 
Shay Brennan said:
Whittaker has been hurt in 7 of his last 8 fights.
His chin isn't that good, he got dropped by a jab from DDP and Adesanya.

Borz can win this by KO as well.
Click to expand...

Got clipped with a spinning wheel kick in his last fight and was recovered within 2 seconds. Whittaker's chin has never been granite, it's his recovery that's amazing.
 
Of course Chimaev picks one of the smallest Middleweights. ha ha
 
usernamee said:
Got clipped with a spinning wheel kick in his last fight and was recovered within 2 seconds. Whittaker's chin has never been granite, it's his recovery that's amazing.
Click to expand...
Still, getting dropped by a jab multiple times isn't good. Especially considering Chimaev has dropped Gilbert with a jab and GM3 with a cross.

Also, if DDP, Gastelum and Jacare can take him down then Borz can too.
 
Last edited:
usernamee said:
If Whittaker murks Chimaev that means Whittaker is still on his game but also that Chimaev is a bum.

If Chimaev murks Whittaker it was clearly because Whittaker is not on his game and Chimaev is still a bum.
Click to expand...

Chimaev just was simply never that good.
 
BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said:
Rob will murder Khamzat if he's still on top of his game. Obviously he has a lot of mileage so it's not guaranteed, but 2019 Whittaker would murk Khamzat with ease.
Click to expand...
I'm not sold on that. Khamzat should be able to take Rob down with ease, however, I have no idea if we see Khamzat gassing again. He is still a strange fighter to evaluate.
 
Rob fights like a bigger better version of Burns. Should be interesting.
 
kingmob6 said:
I'm not sold on that. Khamzat should be able to take Rob down with ease, however, I have no idea if we see Khamzat gassing again. He is still a strange fighter to evaluate.
Click to expand...
Romero wasn't able to and you think Khamzat will?
 
Khamzat getting pushed to the front of the line in a second division. Let's hope he doesn't find a way to screw this up. I think he's the favorite early in this fight. Bobby's chin isn't what it once was and he can't see incoming strikes as easily as he used to. He's also predictable with a ton of tape. If he can survive early, he's got a chance to win if this hits deeper waters. He just needs to be defensively minded the first ten minutes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Alex Pereira vs. TBA or Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (The Finals)
Replies
14
Views
448
fighters_respect
F
David Street
Rumored proposed fights for the card they offered Saudi Arabia:
2
Replies
30
Views
2K
Tweak896
Tweak896
Black9
Media June 2024 Most STACKED Month Of Cards in UFC History?
Replies
12
Views
361
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Paulsp
News Khamzat Chimaev shuts down UFC 300 rumors - ‘Not fighting in Ramadan anymore’
11 12 13
Replies
252
Views
10K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Koala
  • Poll
News Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov headlines UFC Fight Night: Louisville on June 8
5 6 7
Replies
122
Views
4K
Luthien
Luthien

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,930
Messages
55,525,975
Members
174,811
Latest member
Duelbits

Share this page

Back
Top