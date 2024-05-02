Alex Pereira vs. TBA or Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (The Finals)

Which fight are you most excited to watch?

Continuation to these threads.

forums.sherdog.com

Out of these upcoming fights, which 5 are you most excited to watch? (Version 14)

My choices: Alex Pereira vs. TBA
forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa or Alex Pereira vs TBA or Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (Semi-Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-upcoming-fights-which-5-are-you-most-excited-to-watch-version-14.4329023/ My choice: Alex Pereira vs TBA
forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler or Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (Semi-Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-upcoming-fights-which-5-are-you-most-excited-to-watch-version-14.4329023/#post-173282457 My pick is Whittaker/Chimaev.
forums.sherdog.com

My pick:

My pick is Whittaker/Chimaev.
 
I'm interested in Rob/Khaz and its certainly a fight which may tell us a lot about both men but I'm a bit less certain it will be an absolutely top level MMA fight than I would be with say Alex/Jiri 2. Rob's form is I think somewhat questionable and whilst Khaz has picked up a couple of excellent wins they are still over WW's.
 
Borz vs Bobby K all day & all night! Two guys who keep facing tough stylistic match ups and different styles, vs a guy who is very exciting, but only faces strikers and doesn't even have an opponent yet. If he would face Aspinall it would be very close between the two match ups though.
 
Last edited:
Iroh said:
Tom Balls2dawall Aspinall!!!
Click to expand...
balls.gif
 
