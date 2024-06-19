I guess good for NVDA, but I don't think it's a good thing to have our entire stock market propped up by a company that is completely reliant on Taiwan. I don't think they would anytime soon, but if China invaded Taiwan, we'd see a bigger market crash than 1929, and I can't say it's especially comforting to have our whole economy dependent of "nah, I don't think they would", when the best case scenario is that they don't, and instead the investment pays off by having AI robots replace millions of jobs.