Sweater of AV said:



https://www.cnbc.com/2025/01/27/deepseek-hit-with-large-scale-cyberattack-says-its-limiting-registrations.html

DeepSeek on Monday said it would temporarily limit user registrations “due to large-scale malicious attacks” on its services. And of course DeepSeek is now dealing with security issues. Click to expand...

Not surprising given that so much of Silicon Valley needs for this to fail. It's open source an using Microsoft backed Github. You think they want this to succeed?The problem is small memory models run on PC if they use their big 670 billion parameter models no one will use OpenAI or XAI expensive servers. I said as Steve Jobs quoted think different.If it doesn't know something it goes out a parse the net. Google been doing this for years in a leser extent. What drives me nuts is always they insinuate that China with little actual proof steal technology.Yes in the past China had people working at key companies to steal technology. Why don't nvent something that works on a smaller footprint? Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella admitted it was really amazing the way it generates the model.He not running around with his hair on fire like Sam Altman an Elon Musk. Musk defended Sam Altman lol he is supposedly in court with OpenAI? Those sweet trillions are on the line.