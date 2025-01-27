Sweater of AV
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2018
- Messages
- 44,788
- Reaction score
- 98,706
Chinese app DeepSeek hammers US stocks with cheaper open-source AI model
DeepSeek, a new Chinese AI chatbot startup is receiving new attention from Silicon Valley after a surprising launch. It drove U.S. tech shares lower on Monday.
www.foxbusiness.com
U.S. tech shares tumbled on Monday after the popularity of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek raised concerns among investors over American dominance in the sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged more than 2.6% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 100 points and the S&P 500 was down more than 1.5%.
DeepSeek is gaining attention in Silicon Valley as the company appears to be nearly matching the capability of chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, but at a fraction of the development cost....
Unlike ChatGPT and other major AI competitors, DeepSeek is open-source, allowing developers to offer their own improvements on the software. The company unveiled R1, a specialized model designed for complex problem-solving, on Jan. 20, which "zoomed to the global top 10 in performance," and was built far more rapidly, with fewer, less powerful AI chips, at a much lower cost than other U.S. models, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Meta's Chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, took to social media to speak about the app and its rapid success. He pointed out in a post on Threads, that what stuck out to him most about DeepSeek's success was not the heightened threat created by Chinese competition, but the value of keeping AI models open source, so anyone could benefit. "It's not that China's AI is ‘surpassing the US,’ but rather that ‘open source models are surpassing proprietary ones,’" LeCun explained.
Last edited: