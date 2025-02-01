F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,816
- Reaction score
- 2,187
It's going to be interesting to live in a world where practically every country will have nuclear weapons with the help of open source AI. And weapons that will even be more destructive than the hydrogen bomb. And weapons that will be able to destroy the planet. The US will not be able to bully other countries like we've been able to.
I don't know what the future holds, but it's scary. It could go either way or any which way we can think of.
