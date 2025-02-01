  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International With open source AI, eventually in the near future, every country will have nukes

It's going to be interesting to live in a world where practically every country will have nuclear weapons with the help of open source AI. And weapons that will even be more destructive than the hydrogen bomb. And weapons that will be able to destroy the planet. The US will not be able to bully other countries like we've been able to.

I don't know what the future holds, but it's scary. It could go either way or any which way we can think of.
 
Interesting take.

Even with AI, Rwanda isn't getting a nuke. . .

But yes, eventually, all major powers will have them. It will be an explosively good time.
 
