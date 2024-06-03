Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: June 3, 2024
Elle Fanning to Star in New PREDATOR Movie BADLANDS from Prey Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg
Elle Fanning is going from great to bad. The actor known for The Great is in talks to star in Badlands, a new movie set in The Predator universe, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Badlands is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the filmmaker who revamped the franchise with the 20th Century and Hulu feature Prey, which was set in 1719 and starred breakout Amber Midthunder as a young Comanche woman pitted against an alien hunter. The film was a critical success and broke viewing records for Hulu.
Trachtenberg reteamed with Prey scribe Patrick Aison for the Badlands story, with Aison penning the script. THR reported in February that in addition to Badlands, 20th Century has a number of Predator projects in development, with Trachtenberg at the center of a growing universe.
Predator originated with the 1987 movie starring Schwarzenegger. It was followed by the Danny Glover starrer Predator 2, the 2010 ensemble The Predator and 2018’s Predators. There have also been multiple crossover movies pitting the Predator against the antagonists of the Alien frnachise.
The premise for Badlands is unknown, but sources indicate that it will not be set in the past like Prey but instead be set sometime in the future. It is also unknown if like Prey, this would go straight to streaming.
While Prey featured a cast of relative unknowns and rising stars like Amber Midthunder, execs and Trachtenberg wanted to try and land an established star for this new standalone pic and began taking meetings with talent. Insiders close to the project say Fanning is a fan of the franchise and once execs got wind of her interest moved to set a meeting with her and Trachtenberg. Following that meeting between the two, Fanning was on board and once a deal closes momentum is expected to pick up with the hope to shoot later this year.
As for a sequel to Prey, sources say while it is still in early development, a Prey 2 is still in the works that would return to the films original setting and with Prey star, Amber Midthunder, potentially returning. Sources stress no talent is attached to that film but the interesting element is that even though there has been seven films featuring the infamous alien, there has never been an instance where the star of a previous film has returned to reprise their role.
Fanning earned an Emmy nomination and three Golden Globe noms for her work in The Great, which ended last year after three seasons. She is known for starring in a pair of Maleficent features for Disney, as well as J.J. Abrams 2011 movie Super 8.
