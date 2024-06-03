Update: June 3, 2024

Elle Fanning to Star in New PREDATOR Movie BADLANDS from Prey Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg

Elle Fanning is going from great to bad. The actor known foris in talks to star in, a new movie set inuniverse, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the filmmaker who revamped the franchise with the 20th Century and Hulu feature, which was set in 1719 and starred breakout Amber Midthunder as a young Comanche woman pitted against an alien hunter. The film was a critical success and broke viewing records for Hulu.Trachtenberg reteamed withscribe Patrick Aison for thestory, with Aison penning the script. THR reported in February that in addition to Badlands, 20th Century has a number ofprojects in development, with Trachtenberg at the center of a growing universe.originated with the 1987 movie starring Schwarzenegger. It was followed by the Danny Glover starrer, the 2010 ensembleand 2018’s. There have also been multiple crossover movies pitting the Predator against the antagonists of thefrnachise.The premise foris unknown, but sources indicate that it will not be set in the past likebut instead be set sometime in the future. It is also unknown if like, this would go straight to streaming.Whilefeatured a cast of relative unknowns and rising stars like Amber Midthunder, execs and Trachtenberg wanted to try and land an established star for this new standalone pic and began taking meetings with talent. Insiders close to the project say Fanning is a fan of the franchise and once execs got wind of her interest moved to set a meeting with her and Trachtenberg. Following that meeting between the two, Fanning was on board and once a deal closes momentum is expected to pick up with the hope to shoot later this year.As for a sequel tosources say while it is still in early development, ais still in the works that would return to the films original setting and withstar, Amber Midthunder, potentially returning. Sources stress no talent is attached to that film but the interesting element is that even though there has been seven films featuring the infamous alien, there has never been an instance where the star of a previous film has returned to reprise their role.Fanning earned an Emmy nomination and three Golden Globe noms for her work in, which ended last year after three seasons. She is known for starring in a pair of Maleficent features for Disney, as well as J.J. Abrams 2011 movie