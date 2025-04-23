Movies PREDATOR: BADLANDS (First Teaser Trailer)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,826
Reaction score
22,198
Update: April 23, 2025

First Teaser Trailer for PREDATOR: BADLANDS Starring Elle Fanning

The director of Prey welcomes you to a world of hurt. Experience Predator: Badlands on the big screen, in theaters and IMAX November 7. “Predator: Badlands,” which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

 
raw
 
Meh, I don't mind a Predator supporting cast around a human, like the chick in the AvP novels decades ago, but I don't know if I'm feeling a Yautja main character like this seems to be
 
PRIDEWASBETTER said:
I'm still bummed I never got to play that mission in Wildlands lol
Click to expand...

DUUUUUDDE! That mission was AMAZING! You found this woman on the edge of the jungle who kept saying "The jungle came for them... The jungle came for them..."

When you heard that creepy Predator laugh after the battle?

RUUUUUNNNNNNNN!!!!!
 
LilMountain said:
Meh, I don't mind a Predator supporting cast around a human, like the chick in the AvP novels decades ago, but I don't know if I'm feeling a Yautja main character like this seems to be
Click to expand...

An outcast that has to regain their honor?


OIP.p3v3TxVF7phA6-_NkIf-GAHaLP



This is a GREAT storyline BTW if you can find the collected edition or just piece the single issues together.


s-l1600.webp


The next target^
 
I'm a sucker for Predator stuff. Will watch (but not in IMAX, probably not even in a theatre tbh)
Very disappointed that the samurai story is going to be animated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

13Seconds
Movies Predator: Badlands will have the Predator as it's hero. 'The creature will be front and centre'
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Elvis.
Elvis.
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies THE NAKED GUN Starring Liam Neeson (First Teaser Trailer)
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
TKing
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,071
Messages
57,204,681
Members
175,583
Latest member
thelastemperorhasnoclothe

Share this page

Back
Top