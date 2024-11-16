13Seconds
The man who directed the last Predator movie (Prey), Dan Trachtenberg has something different planned for his next Predator movie, Badlands. It releases 2025.
From the article:
“The creature is front and centre, leading the charge,” Trachtenberg grins, speaking to Empire in the Andor Season 2 issue. “He’s still badass, but there’s something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with, but are also super-intimidated by, has been challenging. But exciting.” The idea, he says, came from a desire to “find another essential piece of cinema that does what Prey did spiritually — pushing the franchise’s boundaries, letting us root for a hero we rarely get to root for — but in a different way. And that transformed into this big idea of rooting for the Predator.” Finally, the ugly mother-effer’s day has come.
While audiences will be asked to empathise with Badlands’ dreadlocked hunter, there will be humans in the mix too – notably Elle Fanning, who will play more than one character.