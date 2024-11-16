  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Movies Predator: Badlands will have the Predator as it's hero. 'The creature will be front and centre'

Predator: Badlands Will Have The Predator As Its Hero: ‘The Creature Is Front And Centre’

Dan Trachtenberg exclusively reveals that the Predator itself will be the protagonist of his new movie. Read more at Empire.
The man who directed the last Predator movie (Prey), Dan Trachtenberg has something different planned for his next Predator movie, Badlands. It releases 2025.

From the article:

The creature is front and centre, leading the charge,” Trachtenberg grins, speaking to Empire in the Andor Season 2 issue. “He’s still badass, but there’s something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with, but are also super-intimidated by, has been challenging. But exciting.” The idea, he says, came from a desire to “find another essential piece of cinema that does what Prey did spiritually — pushing the franchise’s boundaries, letting us root for a hero we rarely get to root for — but in a different way. And that transformed into this big idea of rooting for the Predator.” Finally, the ugly mother-effer’s day has come.

While audiences will be asked to empathise with Badlands’ dreadlocked hunter, there will be humans in the mix too – notably Elle Fanning, who will play more than one character.
 
LFG!!!!!!

%D1%85%D0%B8%D1%89%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%BA-%D1%84%D0%B8%D0%BB%D1%8C%D0%BC.gif
 
