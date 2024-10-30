Neck Fusion

First of all thanks to anyone who takes the time to read. Some of you already know that I've had several spine surgeries in my day. Tomorrow I'm having another big surgery and I'm extremely apprehensive.

Some of my back and most of my neck are already fused. They sent me to a complex neurosurgeon that handles other people's screw-ups recently. I've had multiple things go wrong in the past. From messing up a nerve that goes to my right eye, to making the pain even worse.

Tomorrow I go in to fuse 2 more cervical levels. I'll be fused from C3 all the way to C8. On one hand I DO NOT want to go through this shit again (surgery), and I damn sure would like to keep the range of motion I have left (which will be gone). There's also so many things that could go wrong. On the other hand It would be pretty nice to be able to travel and live again (I'm 51).

The last neurosurgeon I had said he was never going through the front of my neck again, he told me that he almost had to stop like "10 times" because of the scar tissue from previous surgerys (that's when he messed up the nerve for my eye). This new Dr said he can do it and go through the front. That's easy for him to say, I was left in excruciating pain and a f***** up eye. I had to get my eyelid surgically lifted. The pupil doesn't dilate anymore, It doesn't create moisture anymore, and I don't sweat on the right side of my face anymore. If that wasn't enough, because of All the previous cervical surgeries the risk is higher for them to accidentally paralyze my vocal cords. This is the first surgery I'm terrified of.

Anyway, I just needed to rant. I know I sound like a pussy so I really appreciate it. 😁
 
Hey Sherbro. I hope your surgery goes well. Hope the new doc does his best and the procedure helps.
Keep us posted and best of luck and health to you.
 
Best wishes to you Sherbro and hope the surgery goes well.

After you recover you'll be able to run like Yoel Romero and be impossible to knock out

ln9SnT.gif
 
Soo the right side of your face is a :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:phile now..

Pretty sure that's why Prince Andrew said he didn't sweat. It was a while since I saw the interview and I might be getting some things wrong. I remember pizza being important.

Don't worry about sounding like a pussy. Life is fucking great, even the shittest moments. I know it doesn't help much, but I'm trying to view time as like space, so everything always is regardless of whether it's in the future or past, like France exists even if you go to Mexico. I wish you good luck and you will be in my thoughts. Maybe even prayers.
 
Motocross for a long period of my life, it's not good for ya. I wrestled too but racing motocross is the worst for ya, especially the low back and neck. Most of the people I know that I raced against have shit falling apart.
 
Good luck, Sherbro, I actually have to have something similar done cause my C2 through C7 are badly damaged so my neck is partially paralyzed and tilted sideways so I walk around all day looking like I have a stiff neck, it looks hella weird like Im a retard
 
It's weird, it's called Horners syndrome, it's very rare it happens. Some people are born with it, or they can mess up the nerve in surgery like in my case. When it does happen it's usually when they go in after the first surgery, when they have to redo a fusion etc etc.
 
kane-confused.gif
 
Thanks man, I appreciate it. Me and you can somewhat relate then. Hopefully you can get some relief one day.
 
Good luck.

I've had an l5 surgery and current neck hernia. Society does not appreciate the struggle.
 
