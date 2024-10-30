Neck Fusion

First of all thanks to anyone who takes the time to read. Some of you already know that I've had several spine surgeries in my day. Tomorrow I'm having another big one and I'm extremely apprehensive.



Some of my back and most of my neck are already fused. They sent me to a complex neurosurgeon that handles other people's screw-ups. I've had multiple things go wrong in the past. From messing up a nerve that goes to my right eye, to making the pain even worse.



Tomorrow I go in to fuse 2 more cervical levels. I'll be fused from C3 all the way to C8. On one hand I DO NOT want to go through this shit again (surgery), and I damn sure would like to keep the range of motion I have left (which will be gone). There's also so many things that could go wrong. On the other hand I would like to be able to live and travel again.



The last neurosurgeon I had said he was never going through the front of my neck again, he told me that he almost had to stop like "10 times" because of the scar tissue from previous surgerys (that's when he messed up the nerve for my eye). This new Dr said he can do it and go through the front. That's easy for him to say, I was left in excruciating pain and a f***** up eye. I had to get my eyelid surgically lifted. The pupil doesn't dilate anymore, It doesn't create moisture anymore, and I don't sweat on the right side of my face anymore. If that wasn't enough, because of All the previous cervical surgeries the risk is higher for them to accidentally paralyze my vocal cords. This is the first surgery I'm terrified of. Anyway, I just had to rant, I really appreciate it.