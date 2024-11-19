I've been taking OTC Ibuprofen every night for a couple months now and I cant take anymore til next week

I'm getting my galbladder removed next Tuesday because of galstones. If you've had galstones, you'd know how horrible the pain is. I've been so scared that I've been taking Ibuprofen before bed every night for 2 months. Galbladder attacks hit me around 2 in the morning.



My instructions before the surgery is I can't take anymore Ibuprofen or any blood thinners for 7 days prior to the surgery. It is going to suck.