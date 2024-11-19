I've been taking OTC Ibuprofen every night for a couple months now and I cant take anymore til next week

  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,454
Reaction score
8,547
I'm getting my galbladder removed next Tuesday because of galstones. If you've had galstones, you'd know how horrible the pain is. I've been so scared that I've been taking Ibuprofen before bed every night for 2 months. Galbladder attacks hit me around 2 in the morning.

My instructions before the surgery is I can't take anymore Ibuprofen or any blood thinners for 7 days prior to the surgery. It is going to suck.
 
