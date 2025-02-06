Big Day in the Morning.

I've had 4 neck fusions in the last 5 years. Tomorrow morning I go in for a 5th. My Dr is going through the back of my neck again. My last doctor actually misaligned the hardware by 30 degrees in the back of my neck (Dr is taking the misaligned hardware out). This surgery cause extreme pain in my left arm which I never had. Anyways, I'm not looking forward to splitting those muscles apart again in back of my neck. Also he's gonna try and figure out what's making my C6 nerve so irritated. Below is a picture of me last time, he's reopening what you see below. Hopefully I won't have to call the ambulance this time to take me to the emergency room. Smdh.