  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Big Day in the Morning.

Poirierfan

Poirierfan

Cajun couyon extraordinaire.
@Titanium
Joined
Aug 31, 2016
Messages
35,744
Reaction score
67,746
I've had 4 neck fusions in the last 5 years. Tomorrow morning I go in for a 5th. My Dr is going through the back of my neck again. My last doctor actually misaligned the hardware by 30 degrees in the back of my neck (Dr is taking the misaligned hardware out). This surgery cause extreme pain in my left arm which I never had. Anyways, I'm not looking forward to splitting those muscles apart again in back of my neck. Also he's gonna try and figure out what's making my C6 nerve so irritated. Below is a picture of me last time, he's reopening what you see below. Hopefully I won't have to call the ambulance this time to take me to the emergency room. Smdh.

Screenshot_2024-11-24-11-38-04-70_92460851df6f172a4592fca41cc2d2e6.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Poirierfan
Warning
2
Replies
34
Views
861
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
Neck Fusion
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
Jesus X
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,892
Messages
56,859,417
Members
175,432
Latest member
Feaser

Share this page

Back
Top