Anyone that is thinking of having cervical or lumbar surgery, do anything possible to avoid it. Many of times it doesn't work and in some cases it'll make it worse (that's me).As many of you know I've had several surgeries. I just had a two level cervical fusion only 6 weeks ago (my 4th cervical fusion)! Today I got news that I'm having another. My whole damn neck is already fused!!!!! They going in through the back of my neck this time ( which is 100× more painful). Last time they went in through the back I was in the emergency room soon afterwards in the worst pain imaginable. Anyways, I just need to suck it up, once you start it never stops it seems. Use me as an example of what not to do. SmfhI just needed to rant btw, thanks for taking the time to read, few understand, much luv.