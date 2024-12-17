Warning

Poirierfan

Poirierfan

Cajun couyon extraordinaire.
@Titanium
Anyone that is thinking of having cervical or lumbar surgery, do anything possible to avoid it. Many of times it doesn't work and in some cases it'll make it worse (that's me).

As many of you know I've had several surgeries. I just had a two level cervical fusion only 6 weeks ago (my 4th cervical fusion)! Today I got news that I'm having another. My whole damn neck is already fused!!!!! They going in through the back of my neck this time ( which is 100× more painful). Last time they went in through the back I was in the emergency room soon afterwards in the worst pain imaginable. Anyways, I just need to suck it up, once you start it never stops it seems. Use me as an example of what not to do. Smfh

I just needed to rant btw, thanks for taking the time to read, few understand, much luv.

IMG_20241216_155534_copy_750x1000.jpg
 
Damn dude, hope you're able to find some relief soon. One of the many reasons I've refused to go under the knife. Seems to be the crack in the dam that starts letting the water through.
 
Exactly, you're a smart dude. Wish I would've been a little smarter.
 
Shit man, another surgery? They might as well give you an artificial neck or something at this point.
 
Fuck man. You're living with a pain many people will never feel or understand. I hope this surgery is a light at the end of the tunnel for you or that it comes sooner than later.
 
Damn … I’m sorry dude. I hope you will find relief soon and free of pain.
 
I feel awful for you homie.


My lower back is trash. Herniated disc, bones touch my nerve path. Crazy pain, wierd numbness. All day every day. Can't do any of the physical activities that I love anymore.

Trying to explain the pain level plus the soul crushing debilitation to people who haven't experienced it is impossible.

You might as well be describing what its like to be attacked by a witch.

Your body is broken and nobody who hears you describing it can even begin to understand how bad it is.

You feel broken physically. Everything sucks. Then on top of being crippled with pain you're also isolated on an island bc no one really knows how fucking bad it really is.



Never ever bend over to pick anything up fellas. Squat everytime. One bad move can literally change your life. Baby that back.
 
empathize n wish ya well, sherbro


go-for-it-you-can-do-it.gif
 
Exactly, btw my lower back is fused as well. Lol

You make some very good points. You don't just suffer pain wise, you're crippled financially as well, everything. I'm still paying for my last surgery. Fuck Christmas gifts. Lol, sorry to hear about your situation, if it's any consolation i still have nerve pain down my right leg. The neck is #1 priority as of now though. ✌️
 
Thanks man. I went for an MRI on my back a couple days ago with the goal of sering a back specialist to maybe look into surgery. I think I'll just try yoga or some shit first
 
I'm an L5/S1 microdiscectomy alumni.

Worst pain of my life

The surgery was a tremendous relief
 
My father had the same thing done, 30 years later and he's still going strong.
 
Hopefully I can make it that long. I've made adjustments to avoid re-injury, but it's always a concern.
 
