Nice list. We have a few shared tastes.



Mine plus 1 for good luck, in no particular order:

1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

2. Alien/Aliens (1979/1986)

3. The Terminator (1984)

4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

5. Braveheart (1993)

6. Jaws (1975)

7. Rocky (1976)

8. The Matrix (1999)

9. Goodfellas (1990)

10. The Thing (1982)

11. The Shining (1980)

12. Casablanca (1942)

13. North By Northwest (1959)

14. Tombstone (1993)

15. Last of The Mohicans (1992)

16. Pulp Fiction (1994)

17. Star Wars Trilogy (Empire being the best of the 3)

18. Step Brothers (2008)

19. Halloween (1978)

20. Raider of The Lost Ark (1981)

21. Die Hard (1988)



Honorable mentions that could easily replace a movie on my list: The Conjuring, Reservoir Dogs, The Godfather 1-2, No Way Out, There is Something About Mary, Rear Window, Psycho, Vertigo, Predator, Sixteen Candles, The Goonies, Avengers End Game, Winter Soldier, Knives Out, Flash Gordon, Dazed and Confused.