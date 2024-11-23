  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Movies My 20 Favourite Films

1965: For A Few Dollars More

1966: The Good The Bad & The Ugly

1972: The Godfather

1974: The Godfather II

1974: Blazing Saddles

1975: Jaws

1976: Rocky

1978: Halloween

1979: Apocalypse Now

1983: Scarface

1987: Predator

1987: Full Metal Jacket

1987: The Lost Boys

1990: Goodfellas

1990: Home Alone

1991: T2 Judgement Day

1994: Dumb and Dumber

1998: Rounders

2008: Step Brothers

2011: Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair



List could change but right at this moment this is where I stand. Judge away.
 
Me after seeing theres not a certain Chicano buffoonery film listed there

tenor.gif
 
Nice list. We have a few shared tastes.

Mine plus 1 for good luck, in no particular order:
1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
2. Alien/Aliens (1979/1986)
3. The Terminator (1984)
4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
5. Braveheart (1993)
6. Jaws (1975)
7. Rocky (1976)
8. The Matrix (1999)
9. Goodfellas (1990)
10. The Thing (1982)
11. The Shining (1980)
12. Casablanca (1942)
13. North By Northwest (1959)
14. Tombstone (1993)
15. Last of The Mohicans (1992)
16. Pulp Fiction (1994)
17. Star Wars Trilogy (Empire being the best of the 3)
18. Step Brothers (2008)
19. Halloween (1978)
20. Raider of The Lost Ark (1981)
21. Die Hard (1988)

Honorable mentions that could easily replace a movie on my list: The Conjuring, Reservoir Dogs, The Godfather 1-2, No Way Out, There is Something About Mary, Rear Window, Psycho, Vertigo, Predator, Sixteen Candles, The Goonies, Avengers End Game, Winter Soldier, Knives Out, Flash Gordon, Dazed and Confused.
 
