The Good The Bad The HBK
1965: For A Few Dollars More
1966: The Good The Bad & The Ugly
1972: The Godfather
1974: The Godfather II
1974: Blazing Saddles
1975: Jaws
1976: Rocky
1978: Halloween
1979: Apocalypse Now
1983: Scarface
1987: Predator
1987: Full Metal Jacket
1987: The Lost Boys
1990: Goodfellas
1990: Home Alone
1991: T2 Judgement Day
1994: Dumb and Dumber
1998: Rounders
2008: Step Brothers
2011: Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair
List could change but right at this moment this is where I stand. Judge away.
