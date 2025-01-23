OSCARS 2025

the 2025 oscar nominees were just announced today. Ive never been a big oscars guy nor do I normally make a point of watching movies that are nominated. Critics often suck. But that changed last year, I decided to watch all 10 nominated films in 2024 and I wrote a little article ranking them. I watched them all in about 6 week span so I was able to really get into them and try to view them for their artistic qualities since many of these films are not the most "entertaining", Zone of Interest and Past Lives being good examples of movies that you appreciate more than you enjoy from last years list.



However, I enjoyed the experience and plan to do it again this year. I felt that there were 3 movies last year that I would categorize as great: Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall



What are your guys thoughts on this years list?



This year the nominees for best film are:



Anora

-----Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled



The Brutalist

-----Escaping postwar Europe, a visionary architect comes to America to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage. On his own in a strange new country, he settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy and prominent industrialist recognises his talent.



A Complete Unknown

-----In the early 1960s, 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. Forming his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement, making a controversial choice that reverberates worldwide.



Conclave

-----Cardinal Lawrence has one of the world's most secretive and ancient events, participating in the selection of a new pope. Surrounded by powerful religious leaders in the halls of the Vatican, he soon uncovers a trail of deep secrets that could shake the very foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.



Dune Part 2

-----Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.



Emilia Perez

-----A Mexican lawyer is offered an unusual job to help a notorious cartel boss retire and transition into living as a woman, fulfilling a long-held desire.



Im Still Here

-----Eunice Paiva begins a lonely battle to learn the truth behind the disappearance of her husband, former PTB deputy Rubens Paiva, while trying to keep her family together.



Nickel Boys

-----Elwood Curtis' college dreams are shattered when he's sentenced to Nickel Academy, a brutal reformatory in the Jim Crow South. Clinging to his optimistic worldview, Elwood strikes up a friendship with Turner, a fellow Black teen who dispenses fundamental tips for survival.



The Substance

-----Elisabeth Sparkle, renowned for an aerobics show, faces a devastating blow on her 50th birthday as her boss fires her. Amid her distress, a laboratory offers her a substance which promises to transform her into an enhanced version of herself.



Wicked

-----Misunderstood because of her green skin, a young woman named Elphaba forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda, a student with an unflinching desire for popularity. Following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz, their relationship soon reaches a crossroad as their lives begin to take very different paths.