OSCARS 2025

the 2025 oscar nominees were just announced today. Ive never been a big oscars guy nor do I normally make a point of watching movies that are nominated. Critics often suck. But that changed last year, I decided to watch all 10 nominated films in 2024 and I wrote a little article ranking them. I watched them all in about 6 week span so I was able to really get into them and try to view them for their artistic qualities since many of these films are not the most "entertaining", Zone of Interest and Past Lives being good examples of movies that you appreciate more than you enjoy from last years list.

However, I enjoyed the experience and plan to do it again this year. I felt that there were 3 movies last year that I would categorize as great: Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall

What are your guys thoughts on this years list?

This year the nominees for best film are:

Anora
-----Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled

The Brutalist
-----Escaping postwar Europe, a visionary architect comes to America to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage. On his own in a strange new country, he settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy and prominent industrialist recognises his talent.

A Complete Unknown
-----In the early 1960s, 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. Forming his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement, making a controversial choice that reverberates worldwide.

Conclave
-----Cardinal Lawrence has one of the world's most secretive and ancient events, participating in the selection of a new pope. Surrounded by powerful religious leaders in the halls of the Vatican, he soon uncovers a trail of deep secrets that could shake the very foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.

Dune Part 2
-----Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Emilia Perez
-----A Mexican lawyer is offered an unusual job to help a notorious cartel boss retire and transition into living as a woman, fulfilling a long-held desire.

Im Still Here
-----Eunice Paiva begins a lonely battle to learn the truth behind the disappearance of her husband, former PTB deputy Rubens Paiva, while trying to keep her family together.

Nickel Boys
-----Elwood Curtis' college dreams are shattered when he's sentenced to Nickel Academy, a brutal reformatory in the Jim Crow South. Clinging to his optimistic worldview, Elwood strikes up a friendship with Turner, a fellow Black teen who dispenses fundamental tips for survival.

The Substance
-----Elisabeth Sparkle, renowned for an aerobics show, faces a devastating blow on her 50th birthday as her boss fires her. Amid her distress, a laboratory offers her a substance which promises to transform her into an enhanced version of herself.

Wicked
-----Misunderstood because of her green skin, a young woman named Elphaba forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda, a student with an unflinching desire for popularity. Following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz, their relationship soon reaches a crossroad as their lives begin to take very different paths.
 
I've only watched Anora out of the nominees, and it was abysmal. Pretty woman but worse. Even nude scenes have mumble rap for a soundtrack, too. Ew.
 
The Substance getting a best picture nom is such a big fucking win. Emilia Pérez, on the other hand, breaking the record for most noms by a non-English language film is a huge fucking L
 
without reading the list, i hope this year has:
- movie about something about jews or the holocaust or something
-movie about minorities doing something
-movie about old white men being old
-movie about girlbossing
 
HenryFlower said:
The Substance getting a best picture nom is such a big fucking win. Emilia Pérez, on the other hand, breaking the record for most noms by a non-English language film is a huge fucking L
So far The Substance is the only film on this list that I have seen and I agree, happy it is getting its flowers and the horror genre is being recognized.

As for Emielia Perez, that is probably the one film on this list that I look forward to watching the least. Musicals aint my thing
 
ssBaldy said:
I've only watched Anora out of the nominees, and it was abysmal. Pretty woman but worse. Even nude scenes have mumble rap for a soundtrack, too. Ew.
A couple movie review guys I follow on youtube had very high regards for Anora so Im looking forward to seeing it. That movie seemed like it was the front runner a month or so ago to win best film although the hype seems to have slowed down.
 
biggest snub is Clarence Maclin not getting nominated for actor in a supporting role. this is criminal. pun intended.
 
llperez22 said:
A couple movie review guys I follow on youtube had very high regards for Anora so Im looking forward to seeing it. That movie seemed like it was the front runner a month or so ago to win best film although the hype seems to have slowed down.
Anora is great. baldy is super wrong about it.
 
What? No nomination for Joker: Folie à Deux?

Ever since Natalie Portman didn’t win Best Actress for her portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy at the Academy Awards in 2017, I knew it was all a sham.

A sham, I tell you!

This just proves it even further!

I definitely won't be watching all of those. Some of them sound like hot garbage. Others sound like the same old shit. I mean how many Bob Dylan biopics have been made in the last decade, three? That's crazy.

I'll watch the substance. Not because it was nominated, but because my sherbros highly recommend it.
 
Fedorgasm said:
I'll watch the substance. Not because it was nominated, but because my sherbros highly recommend it.
It's so weird but very well acted. Demi Moore and Margot Qualley deserve all the recognition they get for it.
long since i've seen such a well done visceral, blood and guts and ooze film. yeah it's satire for the narcissistic and empty star lives but it's done perfectly.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
It's so weird but very well acted. Demi Moore and Margot Qualley deserve all the recognition they get for it.
long since i've seen such a well done visceral, blood and guts and ooze film. yeah it's satire for the narcissistic and empty star lives but it's done perfectly.
the final 10-15min are absolutely batshit wild
 
all of those movies are a joke compared to what used to be considered best picture
 
llperez22 said:
A couple movie review guys I follow on youtube had very high regards for Anora so Im looking forward to seeing it. That movie seemed like it was the front runner a month or so ago to win best film although the hype seems to have slowed down.
Well, I voiced my personal opinion. Watch it if you're interested.
 
Wicked better win for best music and also the black chick deserves a best actress nomination
 
Just checked and the black chick got a best actress nomination and Ariana Grande got a best supporting actress nomination, both for Wicked and both well deserved, they should both take home the gold on that star studded dream filled night
 
I don’t know why Carlos Gascon wasn’t nominated for Best Actor as well since he played a woman named Karla Sofia Gascon so well it fooled the academy into not knowing he’s a man.

And the fact that Emilia Perez is up for anything just shows the whole thing is a joke. Nobody could possibly think that movie was anything but dogshit cringe

Even the gehs think the movie was stupid as fuck
 
