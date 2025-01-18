  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies My 5 Favourite Scenes In Tarantino's Filmography

Which of these is your favourite?

  • Reservoir Dogs - Ear/Stuck In The Middle With You

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - Spahn Ranch

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Inglorious Basterds - Opening/Farmhouse

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Django Unchained - Dinner

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Inglorious Basterds - Tavern Basement

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kill Bill - Chapter 5 Showdown At House of Blue Leaves

    Votes: 1 20.0%
  • Total voters
    5
HMs: Michael Madsen ear scene

1000006393.jpg



5. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - Spahn Ranch

1000006397.png

Cliff drives Pussycat back to Spahn Ranch where Cliff wants to see his old friend George who owns the ranch. The best part of this scene is when Cliff enters the home where George is sleeping. The suspense built up is pretty close to feeling like a horror movie. Cliff leaving the ranch is icing on the cake.

4. Inglorious Basterds - Farmhouse

1000006395.jpg

To me this is the best opening scene in any Tarantino film. The introduction to Christoph Waltz legendary performance as Hans Landa who is meeting with a farmer who is rumoured to be hiding Jews under the floorboards of his home. This is probably a lot of people's favourite and with good reason, but as good as it is I personally enjoyed other scenes a lot more.

3. Django Unchained - Dinner

1000006394.jpg

Django & Dr Schultz are on their way in buying Broomhilda and getting out clean until Stephen brings Calvin up to speed on what's REALLY going on. Calvin's speech is some of the best acting I ever seen from Leo. The fact he split his hand open for real and smeared his blood on Kerri Washingtons face only adds to how excellent this scene is and why its one of my favourites.

2. Inglorious Basterds - Tavern Basement

1000006398.jpg

I would say for sure the best scene he has ever directed in terms of dialogue, suspense, build up, and pay off. The Basterds meet with a German actress turned spy in a tavern to set up the theater plan when they encounter Nazi soliders celebrating one of the soldiers son being born. From there is the most intense scene in all of Tarantino's filmography.

1. Kill Bill - Chapter 5 - Showdown At House of Blue Leaves

1000006399.gif

From the Whole Bloody Affair edition, this scene is probably over 20 mins over of King Fu, sword fighting brutality at its best. Eyes get plucked out, heads get chopped off, people get cut in half multiple ways all to some great tunes such as "Death Rides A Horse" & The Human Beinz "Nobody But Me" this is by far my favourite Tarantino scene and one of the biggest reasons why Kill Bill is my favourite Tarantino film.
 

Opening scene from Basterds or the tavern shootout is probably objectively the best. But man, I personally voted for the Dinner scene in Django. Leo is straight up diabolical in that film and especially in that scene. It's my favorite role of his.

And apparently Leo never did smear his own blood on Kerry Washington's face. He did in fact cut his hand, but they stopped filming the scene, cleaned him up and used fake blood when they continued shooting.

Good poll, fam.
 
