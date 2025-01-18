5.Cliff drives Pussycat back to Spahn Ranch where Cliff wants to see his old friend George who owns the ranch. The best part of this scene is when Cliff enters the home where George is sleeping. The suspense built up is pretty close to feeling like a horror movie. Cliff leaving the ranch is icing on the cake.4.To me this is the best opening scene in any Tarantino film. The introduction to Christoph Waltz legendary performance as Hans Landa who is meeting with a farmer who is rumoured to be hiding Jews under the floorboards of his home. This is probably a lot of people's favourite and with good reason, but as good as it is I personally enjoyed other scenes a lot more.3.Django & Dr Schultz are on their way in buying Broomhilda and getting out clean until Stephen brings Calvin up to speed on what's REALLY going on. Calvin's speech is some of the best acting I ever seen from Leo. The fact he split his hand open for real and smeared his blood on Kerri Washingtons face only adds to how excellent this scene is and why its one of my favourites.2.I would say for sure the best scene he has ever directed in terms of dialogue, suspense, build up, and pay off. The Basterds meet with a German actress turned spy in a tavern to set up the theater plan when they encounter Nazi soliders celebrating one of the soldiers son being born. From there is the most intense scene in all of Tarantino's filmography.1.From the Whole Bloody Affair edition, this scene is probably over 20 mins over of King Fu, sword fighting brutality at its best. Eyes get plucked out, heads get chopped off, people get cut in half multiple ways all to some great tunes such as "Death Rides A Horse" & The Human Beinz "Nobody But Me" this is by far my favourite Tarantino scene and one of the biggest reasons why Kill Bill is my favourite Tarantino film.