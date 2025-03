4 Films Excluded: The Outsiders, Magnolia, Tropic Thunder and Rock of Ages.Tom Cruise and RDJ are the 2 best things about Tropic Thunder but Cruise is in 10 mins of the film at most so it won't be included in the rankings.2. MI Dead Reckoning1. Top Gun Maverick10. The Mummy9. Jack Reacher 28. Knight and Day7. Jack Reacher6. Oblivion5. American Made4. MI Rogue Nation3. MI Ghost Protocol2. MI Fall Out1. Edge Of Tomorrow9. Lions For Lambs8. Mission Impossible 37. War of the Worlds6. Valkyrie5. Vanilla Sky4. Collateral3. Minority Report2. The Last Samurai1. Mission Impossible 28. Far And Away7. Days Of Thunder6. The Firm5. Interview With A Vampire4. A Few Good Men3. Eyes Wide Shut2. Jerry Maguire1. Mission Impossible10. Losin It9. All The Right Moves8. Taps7. Legend6. Cocktail5. Born on the 4th of July4. Top Gun3. Rain Man2. The Color of Money1. Risky Business7. Mission Impossible 36. Mission Impossible DR5. Mission Impossible 24. MI Rogue Nation3. MI Ghost Protocol2. MI Fall Out1. Mission Impossible12. A Few Good Men11. MI Rogue Nation10. Top Gun Maverick9. Eyes Wide Shut8. MI Ghost Protocol7. MI Fall Out6. Rain Man5. 4. 3. 2. 1. : the film I watched the most was Color of money. It's the only film I watched twice during this Cruise watch and I liked it so much I could easily watch it again. it could very well be #1.Risky Business to me is the best 80s high school movie. It's the perfect mix of comedy and drama that ties up nicely at the end. Ferris Bullers race home scene had to have been influenced when Joel is racing to get his parents house back in order.Mission Impossible & Edge of tomorrow are his 2 best action films. The top 3 films I believe could all make a case for my #1.: Mission Impossible 2. I watched this in the theater at the time and maybe once more after but I've always considered this the weakest MI film and boy was I wrong. Mission Impossible 2 is Kung Fu Ethan Hunt chasing after the hottest MI babe in the franchise imo (Thandiwe Newton): The Mummy. I actually enjoyed the first 15 mins or so of the movie until it completely falls apart.I think all of his films are worth watching minus this one. Even Losin It which is his lowest rated movie on IMDB I actually found enjoyable.His weakest decade for sure was the 2000s. I don't think any of his films in that decade were great.Questions, comments, concerns? Let's hear it.