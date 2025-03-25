GoodBadHBK
4 Films Excluded: The Outsiders, Magnolia, Tropic Thunder and Rock of Ages.
Tom Cruise and RDJ are the 2 best things about Tropic Thunder but Cruise is in 10 mins of the film at most so it won't be included in the rankings.
2020s
2. MI Dead Reckoning
1. Top Gun Maverick
2010s
10. The Mummy
9. Jack Reacher 2
8. Knight and Day
7. Jack Reacher
6. Oblivion
5. American Made
4. MI Rogue Nation
3. MI Ghost Protocol
2. MI Fall Out
1. Edge Of Tomorrow
2000s
9. Lions For Lambs
8. Mission Impossible 3
7. War of the Worlds
6. Valkyrie
5. Vanilla Sky
4. Collateral
3. Minority Report
2. The Last Samurai
1. Mission Impossible 2
1990s
8. Far And Away
7. Days Of Thunder
6. The Firm
5. Interview With A Vampire
4. A Few Good Men
3. Eyes Wide Shut
2. Jerry Maguire
1. Mission Impossible
1980s
10. Losin It
9. All The Right Moves
8. Taps
7. Legend
6. Cocktail
5. Born on the 4th of July
4. Top Gun
3. Rain Man
2. The Color of Money
1. Risky Business
Mission Impossible Franchise
7. Mission Impossible 3
6. Mission Impossible DR
5. Mission Impossible 2
4. MI Rogue Nation
3. MI Ghost Protocol
2. MI Fall Out
1. Mission Impossible
12 Films I Rated The Highest (All 8/10's)
12. A Few Good Men
11. MI Rogue Nation
10. Top Gun Maverick
9. Eyes Wide Shut
8. MI Ghost Protocol
7. MI Fall Out
6. Rain Man
(Top 5 Favs)
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
Overall Opinion: the film I watched the most was Color of money. It's the only film I watched twice during this Cruise watch and I liked it so much I could easily watch it again. it could very well be #1.
Risky Business to me is the best 80s high school movie. It's the perfect mix of comedy and drama that ties up nicely at the end. Ferris Bullers race home scene had to have been influenced when Joel is racing to get his parents house back in order.
Mission Impossible & Edge of tomorrow are his 2 best action films. The top 3 films I believe could all make a case for my #1.
His most underrated film: Mission Impossible 2. I watched this in the theater at the time and maybe once more after but I've always considered this the weakest MI film and boy was I wrong. Mission Impossible 2 is Kung Fu Ethan Hunt chasing after the hottest MI babe in the franchise imo (Thandiwe Newton)
His worst film: The Mummy. I actually enjoyed the first 15 mins or so of the movie until it completely falls apart.
I think all of his films are worth watching minus this one. Even Losin It which is his lowest rated movie on IMDB I actually found enjoyable.
His weakest decade for sure was the 2000s. I don't think any of his films in that decade were great.
Questions, comments, concerns? Let's hear it.
