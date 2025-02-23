mixmastermo
Yoda was supposed to be this super powerful super wise Jedi Master..
Was he?
Let's go through the facts:
- Is skittish about training Anakin until Obi Wan puts his foot down and says he's gonna do it anyway
- Has no idea a clone army was being built under the order of one of his colleagues
- His Padawan turns to the dark side
- Has no idea Palpatine is a Sith Lord and just stands idly by while Palps rises to power
- Loses in a fight to Palps once it is basically already too late (Order 66 had already been executed)
- Exiles himself to a remote planet while the Empire dominates the galaxy and subjugates its citizens
- Refuses to train Luke, the New Hope at first (basically relegating himself to losing)
- Has no faith that Luke, his apprentice, can save his friends from danger and orders him to complete his training
- Tells Luke the only way to become a Jedi and restore order to the galaxy is to kill his own father (thankfully, Luke found another way)