Movies Yoda was a can

Yoda was supposed to be this super powerful super wise Jedi Master..

Was he?

Let's go through the facts:

  • Is skittish about training Anakin until Obi Wan puts his foot down and says he's gonna do it anyway
  • Has no idea a clone army was being built under the order of one of his colleagues
  • His Padawan turns to the dark side
  • Has no idea Palpatine is a Sith Lord and just stands idly by while Palps rises to power
  • Loses in a fight to Palps once it is basically already too late (Order 66 had already been executed)
  • Exiles himself to a remote planet while the Empire dominates the galaxy and subjugates its citizens
  • Refuses to train Luke, the New Hope at first (basically relegating himself to losing)
  • Has no faith that Luke, his apprentice, can save his friends from danger and orders him to complete his training
  • Tells Luke the only way to become a Jedi and restore order to the galaxy is to kill his own father (thankfully, Luke found another way)
I'm calling it here and now. Yoda was a can and severely overrated.
 
Qui-gon was a jerk.

Completely cheats watto when they gamble, even though watto had been up front with him.

Doesn't tell Anakin he's going to take his blood, he just stabbed him with the needle.

Could have easily taken Anakin's mother along, but didn't. Even though younglings aren't supposed to have their parents around, he could've dropped her off someplace where she wouldn't be a slave.

When running to the ship, he just leaves Anakin behind and Anakin almost gets run over by Darth maul as a result.

Could've waited for obi wan to catch up before engaging maul again, but instead was like "fuck it, I can do this on my own." Which resulted in obi wan having to fight maul alone, and very nearly getting killed.
 
He was 900 feet tall and turned into a rock, pretty cool if you ask me, show some respect to yoda you bitch
 
Yes he was

s-l1200.jpg
 
Also, princess Leia was into incest.

And before you defend her by saying she didn't know Luke was her brother when she stuck her tongue in his mouth, just remember her exact words later on when she's told they're siblings:

She said "I know. Somehow, I've always known."

So she knew Luke was her brother and decided to play tonsil-hockey with him anyway.
 
