Qui-gon was a jerk.



Completely cheats watto when they gamble, even though watto had been up front with him.



Doesn't tell Anakin he's going to take his blood, he just stabbed him with the needle.



Could have easily taken Anakin's mother along, but didn't. Even though younglings aren't supposed to have their parents around, he could've dropped her off someplace where she wouldn't be a slave.



When running to the ship, he just leaves Anakin behind and Anakin almost gets run over by Darth maul as a result.



Could've waited for obi wan to catch up before engaging maul again, but instead was like "fuck it, I can do this on my own." Which resulted in obi wan having to fight maul alone, and very nearly getting killed.