Honorable mentions: Rocky & Jaws


10.
1000006347.jpg
Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois, to kill again.

9.
1000006346.jpg In order to ruin a western town and steal their land, a corrupt politician appoints a black sheriff, who promptly becomes his most formidable adversary.

8.
1000006345.jpg
A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her ten year old son John from an even more advanced and powerful cyborg.


7.
1000006344.jpg
After a woman leaves a briefcase at the airport terminal, a dumb limo driver and his dumber friend set out on a hilarious cross-country road trip to Aspen to return it.


6.
1000006342.jpg
The Bride must kill her ex-boss and lover Bill who betrayed her at her wedding rehearsal, shot her in the head and took away her unborn daughter. But first, she must make the other four members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad suffer.


5.
1000006340.jpg
The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito.


4.
1000006339.png
A U.S. Army officer serving in Vietnam is tasked with assassinating a renegade Special Forces Colonel who sees himself as a god.


3.
1000006337.jpg
A bounty hunting scam joins two men in an uneasy alliance against a third in a race to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery.

2.
1000006341.jpg
Two bounty killers with similar intentions but different motivations team up to track down a psychotic Mexican outlaw before he and his gang can carry out an audacious bank robbery.


1.1000006335.jpg
The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974) were re-edited together in chronological order with additional footage added.
 
Me after seeing theres not a certain Chicano buffoonery film listed there

tenor.gif
 
Nice list. We have a few shared tastes.

Mine plus 1 for good luck, in no particular order:
1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
2. Alien/Aliens (1979/1986)
3. The Terminator (1984)
4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
5. Braveheart (1993)
6. Jaws (1975)
7. Rocky (1976)
8. The Matrix (1999)
9. Goodfellas (1990)
10. The Thing (1982)
11. The Shining (1980)
12. Casablanca (1942)
13. North By Northwest (1959)
14. Tombstone (1993)
15. Last of The Mohicans (1992)
16. Pulp Fiction (1994)
17. Star Wars Trilogy (Empire being the best of the 3)
18. Step Brothers (2008)
19. Halloween (1978)
20. Raider of The Lost Ark (1981)
21. Die Hard (1988)

Honorable mentions that could easily replace a movie on my list: The Conjuring, Reservoir Dogs, The Godfather 1-2, No Way Out, There is Something About Mary, Rear Window, Psycho, Vertigo, Predator, Sixteen Candles, The Goonies, Avengers End Game, Winter Soldier, Knives Out, Flash Gordon, Dazed and Confused.
 
Yoel Bromero said:
You're rating of Jurassic Park proved you can only count to 8 homie, someone else is clearly formatting these lists for you
Too many head scratchers for me in JP. One of the biggest is the ending when they're being chased by the raptors and then in the same exact room just a few feet away a t rex appears unnoticed to save the day lol

JP is a great movie for kids but once you grow up you see it's more nostalgia than anything else.
 
Bullitt
Die Hard
Leon
Straw Dogs
Godfather
Apocalypse Now
Seven Samurai
2001: A Space Odyssey
True Romance
E.T.
The Sting
Pulp Fiction
No Country For Old Men
The Thing
Taxi Driver
The Empire Strikes Back
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Mad Max: Fury Road
Raging Bull
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
Too many head scratchers for me in JP. One of the biggest is the ending when they're being chased by the raptors and then in the same exact room just a few feet away a t rex appears unnoticed to save the day lol

JP is a great movie for kids but once you grow up you see it's more nostalgia than anything else.
No its legitimately a great movie. It is cinema blockbuster perfection.

Also you have 21 movies on your list, not 20.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
1965: For A Few Dollars More

1966: The Good The Bad & The Ugly

1972: The Godfather

1974: The Godfather II

1974: Blazing Saddles

1975: Jaws

1976: Rocky

1978: Halloween

1979: Apocalypse Now

1983: Scarface

1987: Predator

1987: Full Metal Jacket

1987: The Lost Boys

1990: Goodfellas

1990: Home Alone

1991: T2 Judgement Day

1994: Dumb and Dumber

1998: Rounders

2008: Step Brothers

2011: Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair



List could change but right at this moment this is where I stand. Judge away.
Rear Window (1954)
12 Angry Men (1957)
Psycho (1960)
Judgement at Nuremberg (1961)
Dr. Strangelove (1964)
The Party (1968)
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
Godfather (1972)
Godfather II (1974)
Rocky (1976)
Airplane! (1980)
Raging Bull (1980)
Naked Gun (1988)
Boyz n the Hood (1991)
In the Name of the Father (1993)
Se7en (1995)
Trainspotting (1996)
American History X (1998)
Magnolia (1999)
Amores Perros (2000)
 
