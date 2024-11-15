Missing Purple Storm's UFC 309 Prefight Thread

Appreciate the kind & often humorous words & well wishes everyone. Enjoyed preparing a pre-fight discussion thread for a couple years. No longer have time as I'm increasingly devoted to assisting with family health issues. I encourage anyone to try it. It's worth the effort. It allows you to interact with cool people and learn more about quality content at Sherdog, ESPN and other sources.



To answer the witty questions, I'm a dude who forgot to check the box indicating so when I first joined & later & never felt it mattered much. Over the years, received a few funny messages and set the record straight (pun intended). Overall I continue finding this community friendly and accepting regardless of personal details. We enjoy talking about MMA and its ups, downs and sideways.



Planning to continue reading and occasionally take part in civil discussion as time permits. Have a good week. See you around the boards!