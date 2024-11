El Fernas said: They dont trust they will make it to fight night anymore, dont want to give them any respectable spot like main card or feature prelim. Click to expand...

Honestly the prelims are stacked with name brand fighters.Reyes, Smith, Luque, Evloev, Sterling... even Brown/Battle are veterans with a name.Multiple former title challengers and a former world champion fighting an undefeated opponent on the prelims. Guida, Hooper and Chiesa all on the early prelims.You get bumped to this card as a 40 year old Weidman, you aren't making the PPV.