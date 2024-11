Hey I know so many people have been complaining about the Jones vs Stipe fight, but lets all just enjoy the fight and not judge too much before anything has happened.



How many fights that we thought might be crap, that turned out great, here is a quick example.. Adesanya vs Gastelum, everyone said that fight would suck, Gastelum fat and no reach, 6'4'' MW vs 5'9'' WW, everyone said Adesanya would just point fight and not get touched, waste of time, Gastelum is too small and has no reach to do anything.



Me? I thought the fight would suck ass, I'm being totally honest, Adesanya was undefeated and so good at that time, and Gastelum was very inconsistent and looked so bloated.



So what happens??.. the fight is absolutely awesome, it was an amazing fight, back and forth war, both guys landing huge shots and it was a great pace, I rewatched that fight again recently and its so good, Adesanya was out on his feet at multiple points. It was a war and a billion times better than I expected. We just have to let fights play out, you just never know..............



^ Tonight can easily be one of those nights ^ MMA is unpredictable at the best of times